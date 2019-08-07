Watch Skateboarder Mitchie Brusco Land The First-Ever 1260 At The X Games - Mpora

Watch Skateboarder Mitchie Brusco Land The First-Ever 1260 At The X Games

Take Tony Hawk's iconic 900 from 1999 and add one whole extra revolution to it

Remember being a kid and playing the Tony Hawk games on the Playstation? Remember the holy grail, remember the 900? Course you do. It was the pinnacle. The ultimate. The continuation of a myth made real. A superhuman video game feat that, through some glitch in the matrix, actually occurred  before the video game.

But what is life if not an endless march of progress? To stay still is to move backwards, and all that. Anyway, very roundabout way this of saying “Mate. Mitchie Brusco just landed the first ever 1260 in skateboarding history. And yes, yes, that really is one whole extra revolution than Tony Hawk’s 900.”

The historic feat, which took place at the 2019 Summer X Games in Minneapolis, was part of Brusco’s run in the event’s Big Air Competition. Taking to the world of Twitter after it happened, Hawk congratulated Brusco before adding that the trick left him “speechless.”

Incredibly, Brusco actually ended up coming second in the competition – scoring 89.66. The score, while good, wasn’t enough to beat Elliot Sloan’s gold-winning indy 720 over the gap followed by a tailgrab 900 – a run that scored 91.66. Still, despite this, we can’t help feeling that when the dust settles Brusco’s 1260 will be the thing still getting talked about many years from now.

