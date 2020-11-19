Show a snowboarder some footage of a mogul being formed by skiers’ sharp turns, and you might just have an angry snowboarder on your hands. That snowboarder, especially if he’s someone with an intense hatred for moguls, will most likely grab the nearest skier, hurl that skier through a window, and then eat his own hat while crying into his now steamed up goggles.

“They’re very much a part of mountain life”

Moguls, you see, can be an absolutely nightmare for snowboarders. And, while we’re on the subject, they’re not always a barrel of laughs for skiers either. Either way, they’re very much a part of mountain life. With that in mind, what exactly are the best skis for tackling moguls?

Pictured: A mogul ski can make the bumps a breeze. Credit: Ryan Van Kesteren

In terms of what to look for in a mogul ski, you’re probably going to want a pair of skis slightly shorter than your standard go-to plank. This, consequently, will deliver a reduced turning radius and make controlled turns between moguls a far less stressful experience. Something else that’s worth considering is the ski’s width.

A ski with a skinnier profile will help you, the skier, to maintain directness in claustrophobic mogul lines. It will also make turning with knee angle rather than hip angle, which incidentally is a vital component of the mogul skiing technique, much more simple. You also want something with a bit of flex.

“If you’re new to skiing … or are generally just a bit pants at skiing, you might want to hold off on this particular purchase”

Remember, that skis designed for moguls tend to be built with advanced and expert skiers at the forefront of the manufacturers’ thought process. If you’re new to skiing, still working on the basics, or are generally just a bit pants at skiing, you might want to hold off on this particular purchase. If, however, you ski like one half/both halves of the Dufour-Lapointe sisters (Justine and Chloé won gold and silver medals in Sochi’s 2014 Mogul event) then it might just be time for you to invest in some gear that’s fit for purpose.

