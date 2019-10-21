Header Image: Jordan Tiernan

The world wide web is filled with skis that claim to be “the best skis for park,” “the best skis for powder,” and “the best skis for after-dinner anecdotes.” It’s tempting of course, when faced with such a cacophony of plank-hype, to just bury your head in the snow and purchase the first skis you point at (obviously you’d need a spotter in this scenario to tell you which skis you’d pointed at, but let’s not get distracted).

What we’re trying to say is that buying skis, buying the powder skis that are right for you, can be a proper mind-melt. There’s so many things to consider, so so many, that people have been known to wake up in the middle of the night mumbling the benefits of twin rocker skis and talking up the virtues of a decent sidecut. Heck, it’s stressing us out just thinking about all the people out there right now who are getting stressed out thinking about which ski to buy. So. Much. Stress.

Pictured: Markus Eder buttering the Volkl Revolt 121. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

This, we’re delighted to tell you, is the point at the film in which Mpora flies down wearing a red cape and blue lycra bodysuit and saves the day. We don’t, you’ll be disappointed to hear, save the day by shooting lasers from our eyes or by throwing a firetruck into a burning building. We do it by presenting to you this list we’ve concocted. The list is entitled ’10 of the Best Skis For Powder’, and it goes a little something like this.

Whitedot Ragnarok ASYM

Sidecut (mm): 147 / 122 / 134

Radius: 30m

Weight (per ski): 2220g

Price: £698

The Whitedot Ragnarok ASYM has been designed for blasting your way around the mountains at mach-looney through any conditions you find out there. The original shaped Ragnarok was designed by Fred Syversen to be used as his weapon in Freeride World Tour. Now, as you can see the tips and tails have been given a asymmetrical shaping to make powder skiing that (little) bit more fun.

The Ragnarok ASYM is designed in such a way that the skiers who use it will find themselves floating across deep powder like Jesus did when he walked on water. Not only that, but the positive camber and full-length torsional stiffness (that’s what she said) guarantees incredible hold on even the most unforgiving of pistes.

The original Ragnarok shape has won independent ski tests, Freeride World Tour podium spots, and the love and affection of numerous professional athletes. Whether you’re a Jedi-level master of off-piste skiing or only just ditching the comfort of the groomed runs, the Whitedot Ragnarok ASYM has something to offer all you powder-pursuing skiers.

