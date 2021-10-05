Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

Why we chose the Armada ARW 106 UL: Lightweight, playful, versatile

Lengths (cm): 164, 172, 180, 188

Sidecut (mm): 133 / 106 / 123 (172cm)

Radius: 19.5m (172cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,750 g (172cm)

Price: Â£540 / â‚¬600 / $700

Armadaâ€™s ARV all-mountain freestyle series has been going strong since the brandâ€™s inception in 2002. The ARVâ€™s sister series â€“ the ARW â€“ consistently provides a leading line-up of womenâ€™s-specific freestyle-oriented skis: the ARW 86 and 96 for the park and the ARW 116 VJJ UL for the powder. But what about those days (letâ€™s be honest, most days) when you want to do it all â€“ piste, park, and powder â€“ or when thereâ€™s just not enough snow to merit a fat ski? Enter the 106 UL.

Armada has gifted us with a wide-but-not-too-wide twin tip ski to weather the storm in most conditions. Weâ€™re stoked about the 106 ULâ€™s creation, which fills the previous all-mountain ski gap in the ARW range and ensures that Armadaâ€™s womenâ€™s line now matches the menâ€™s quiver in its exciting offering.

Armada ARW 106 UL Build

Like its bigger 116 VJJ UL sister, the 106 UL is constructed from Caruba wood, Armadaâ€™s lightest core material (hence the â€˜ULâ€™ for ultralight). The 106 also shares the VJJâ€™s edgeless and bevelled ski tips and tails. By eliminating potential for edge catches and unwanted vibrations, this â€˜Smear Techâ€™ construction allows your skis to seamlessly glide over varying snow types â€“ ice, crud, chop, and powder. (If this feature sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Atomicâ€™s similar HRZN tech, built into the Bent Chetler, to limit both tip/tail hook-ups and drag in the deep stuff).

The 106 is not, however, simply a slimmer copy of the VJJ. Itâ€™s a uniquely constructed ski in its own right. In particular, the 106â€™s flex pattern jumped out at us. While the VJJ is extremely soft underfoot (a 4 on Armadaâ€™s scale of 1-10), the 106 is a far snappier ski â€“ an 8 in the tips/tails and 7 underfoot. With its sturdier flex, the 106 is primed to rip on groomers and charge through crud and bumps.