Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

Armada ARW 106 UL Womenâ€™s All-Mountain Skis 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL Womenâ€™s All-Mountain Skis 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review

The Armada ARW 106 UL offers a playful ride for women who want to shred the entire mountain

Why we chose the Armada ARW 106 UL: Lightweight, playful, versatile

Lengths (cm): 164, 172, 180, 188
Sidecut (mm): 133 / 106 / 123 (172cm)
Radius: 19.5m (172cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,750 g (172cm)
Price: Â£540 / â‚¬600 / $700

Buy here

Armadaâ€™s ARV all-mountain freestyle series has been going strong since the brandâ€™s inception in 2002. The ARVâ€™s sister series â€“ the ARW â€“ consistently provides a leading line-up of womenâ€™s-specific freestyle-oriented skis: the ARW 86 and 96 for the park and the ARW 116 VJJ UL for the powder. But what about those days (letâ€™s be honest, most days) when you want to do it all â€“ piste, park, and powder â€“ or when thereâ€™s just not enough snow to merit a fat ski? Enter the 106 UL.

Armada has gifted us with a wide-but-not-too-wide twin tip ski to weather the storm in most conditions. Weâ€™re stoked about the 106 ULâ€™s creation, which fills the previous all-mountain ski gap in the ARW range and ensures that Armadaâ€™s womenâ€™s line now matches the menâ€™s quiver in its exciting offering.

Armada ARW 106 UL Build

Like its bigger 116 VJJ UL sister, the 106 UL is constructed from Caruba wood, Armadaâ€™s lightest core material (hence the â€˜ULâ€™ for ultralight). The 106 also shares the VJJâ€™s edgeless and bevelled ski tips and tails. By eliminating potential for edge catches and unwanted vibrations, this â€˜Smear Techâ€™ construction allows your skis to seamlessly glide over varying snow types â€“ ice, crud, chop, and powder. (If this feature sounds familiar, you might be thinking of Atomicâ€™s similar HRZN tech, built into the Bent Chetler, to limit both tip/tail hook-ups and drag in the deep stuff).

The 106 is not, however, simply a slimmer copy of the VJJ. Itâ€™s a uniquely constructed ski in its own right. In particular, the 106â€™s flex pattern jumped out at us. While the VJJ is extremely soft underfoot (a 4 on Armadaâ€™s scale of 1-10), the 106 is a far snappier ski â€“ an 8 in the tips/tails and 7 underfoot. With its sturdier flex, the 106 is primed to rip on groomers and charge through crud and bumps.

In line with a flex pattern thatâ€™s geared towards firmer snow conditions, the 106 also comes with the ARV and ARWâ€™s typical beefy and hard-wearing 2.5mm edges, instead of the VJJâ€™s slimmed down 1.7mm metalwork.

Armada ARW 106 UL Shaping

The standout aspect of this skiâ€™s shaping is its 106mm width, placing it bang in the middle of their current park/powder offering. If a 96mm waist sounds too narrow for fresh snow but 116mm too wishful, Armada are now offering a happy medium. The 106â€™s classic tip/tail rocker with camber underfoot allows for float in the soft stuff, combined with the edge hold required on firmer days.

As expected from Armada, the 106â€™s twinned shaping begs you to integrate butters, handrags, and switches into your lines. We werenâ€™t expecting to see the 106 come with its significant 19.5m radius (at 172cm) which, combined with the relatively stiff flex pattern, gears the ski towards high-speed and uninterrupted lines. To give a comparison, Factionâ€™s twinned 106 ski, the 3.0/X, offers a medium 17m radius. Armada skis usually fall on the soft and steerable side (in particular, for their womenâ€™s line), so weâ€™re excited to see a shake-up in their offering with a stouter flexed and longer radius ski.

Who Is The Armada ARW 106 UL For?

If youâ€™re more concerned with traditional alpine technique or getting from top to bottom as efficiently as possible, the ARW 106 UL (and really Armadaâ€™s whole collection) isnâ€™t for you. If youâ€™re into discovering the most creative route downhill, stamping your style on the mountain, and experimenting with trickery whilst charging on multiple terrain types, youâ€™re going to enjoy this ski.

Additionally, the ARW 106 UL is available from 164cm to 188cm making it an option for folks of all heights. If you value an ultra-light all-mountain ski, opt for the ARW 106 UL. For a slightly stiffer and heavier version go for the equivalent ARV.

With its twinned shaping and all-mountain width, weâ€™d liken the ARW 106 UL to Atomicâ€™s Bent Chetler 100 and Factionâ€™s Prodigy 3.0/X. Dubbed by Armada as â€˜quiver-killingâ€™, we reckon the 106 UL will be giving freestyle-focused one-ski-quiver models a serious run for their money!

What Is The Armada ARW 106 UL Good At?

Weight: 8/10
Versatility: 9/10
Playfulness: 8/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

Armada Touring Skis

Related Articles

Skiing

Faction Agent 3.0X | Review

The widest ski in Factions touring ski lineup, the Agent 3.0X provides a great blend of performance and low weight

Faction Agent 3.0X Womenâ€™s Touring Ski 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

The Armada Reliance is a powerful women's all-mountain ski that sits in the centre of the quiver

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Womenâ€™s All-Mountain Skis 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Skiing

Dynastar M-Free 99 | Review

The M-Free 99 slots into Dynastarâ€™s 'Free' lineup and brings soft snow performance in a narrow waist width

Dynastar M-Free 99 Touring Ski 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Skiing

Dynafit Beast 108 | Review

The Dynafit Beast 108 sits at the pinnacle of Dynafit's touring ski collection

Dynafit Beast 108 Touring Ski 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Skiing

Blizzard Zero G 85 | Review

If youâ€™re searching for a lightweight touring ski, the Blizzard Zero G 85 are hard to beat

Blizzard Zero G 85 Touring Ski 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Cirque 78 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 78 is a touring ski that offers high performance at minimal weight

Black Diamond Cirque 78 Touring Ski 2021 â€“ 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production