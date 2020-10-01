Why we chose the Armada N STH2 WTR 13: Reliable, versatile DIN, durable
Weight per binding: 1145g
Release Value: 5-13
Toe Elasticity: 52 mm
Heel Elasticity: 16 mm
Brake Sizes (mm): 90, 100, 115, 130
Heel Adjustment (mm): 28 mm
Price: £255
These, the Armada N STH2 WTR 13, takes the same chassis from the Salomon STH2 16 and puts it into a more accessible DIN offering, ranging from 5 to 16. Ideal for those who want to make use of the STH chassis, without the extremely high DIN.
So what’s with the Armada rebranding of the STH2? Well, the STH2 began as a Salomon binding, but after the Amer Sports group acquired Armada, they began rebranding the STH2 series of bindings in a classic black colourway, one that suited the Armada branding – and we’re big fans of it.
That being said, there’s no difference between an Armada, Atomic, or Salomon STH2, giving you the choice to select your preferred colourway, branding, and, of course, the one that matches your skis the best.
