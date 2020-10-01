Armada N STH2 WTR 13 Build

The Armada N STH2 WTR 13 binding features that classic 3D Driver Toe. This toe unit is able to subtly pivot in multiple directions, to ensure that bumps and vibrations are dampened out of your ride. The same goes for the toe wings, where the wide XL Toe Wings give a solid surface area across the ski boot, while striking the balance between retention and release when needed.

On the heel of the binding, the Heel Flex Interface ensures the heel of the binding is able to keep forward pressure against the back of your boot. This consistent forward pressure will help to minimise the chance of an unwanted pre-release, even when you’re really arcing the skis through the apex of the turn.

“They’ll work with pretty much any kind of boot sole units”

All of this sits on an oversized platform, designed to spread the amount of energy that’s going through these bindings, onto the ski – those of you looking to mount a pair of STH2 13 on a pair of wide planks will really appreciate this wider screw pattern.

On top of this, the WTR certification has been slapped onto these bindings, meaning they’ll work with pretty much any kind of boot sole units – alpine or touring. The only ones that’ll struggle to fit into these bindings are extremely lightweight touring boots (like the Atomic Backland Carbon) but, saying that, you wouldn’t want to put a lightweight boot like that into a heavy binding like this anyway.

Who Is The Armada N STH2 WTR 13 For?

Those of you looking to take advantage of that classic STH2 chassis, but don’t require the expert-level 16 DIN would find the Armada STH 13 a great binding for resort use. The 5 – 13 DIN rating will be adequate for the majority of skiers on the hill, male or female. If you appreciate solid power transmission and reliable release then the STH2 package is athlete-proven binding that offers brilliant value for money.

What Is The Armada N STH2 WTR 13 Good At?

Reliability: 8/10

Forward Pressure: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

