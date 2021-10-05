Armada Reliance 92 Ti Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Armada Reliance is a powerful women's all-mountain ski that sits in the centre of the quiver

Why we chose the Armada Reliance 92 Ti: Powerful, light, women-specific

Lengths (cm): 156, 164, 172, 180
Sidecut (mm): 130 / 92 / 116 (164cm)
Radius: 16.5m (164cm)
Rocker Profile: All-Mountain Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,625g (164cm)
Price: £540 / €600 / $775

BUY HERE

Armada have upped their game with an entirely new women’s all-mountain line – the Reliance Series. Following the footsteps of K2’s Women’s Alliance and similar movements – Atomic’s #sheskis ambassador team also comes to mind – Armada gathered their finest female shredders to develop the new line.

The insights of top skiers including Brita Sigourney and Grete Eliassen explains why the Reliance Series is considerably beefed up compared to its predecessor Victa range (as well as Armada using their men’s 2020/21 Declivity line up as a blueprint). The Reliance Series offers 5 choices of directional (traditional, piste focused) all-mountain skis, ranging from 82mm to 102mm underfoot. Our personal favourite, the 92 Ti, sits bang in the middle.

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Build

Armada combines Caruba wood’s lightness with poplar wood’s stability to achieve an ideal blend of manoeuvrability and reliability. Next up, layers of titanal metal over the wood core enhance the skis torsional rigidity and power. Instead of just whacking on a plate of metal, however, Armada whittle down titanal in the ski’s tip and fill these cut-outs with an elastic compound layer. According to Armada, this not only minimises the ski’s weight, but when the elastic compresses through the turn, it releases energy for additional explosiveness. A sort of turbo-charged titanal, if you will.

“A sort of turbo-charged titanal, if you will”

The Reliance 92 Ti’s flex echoes its solid build. Armada rates the ski 8 (where 10 is the maximum stiffness) throughout the ski, with a slightly softened tail flex allowing you to swerve and smear in softer snow and add a sprinkling of style. The Reliance 92 Ti’s propensity for power and speed is generated by its full tip-to-tail sidewall, allowing maximum edge-to-snow contact time during your turns, and boosted by Armada’s fastest comp series base.

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Shaping

The Reliance 92 Ti’s shaping allows it to rip, not just cruise, on groomers. Camber underfoot and stretching into the tail makes it simple to whip the skis on edge, and the wide tip shaping (with its widest part past the rocker point) encourages snappy turn initiation and aggressive carving.

“The Reliance 92 Ti’s shaping allows it to rip, not just cruise, on groomers”

Minimal rocker in the tail increases the Reliance 92 Ti’s hardpack credentials and gradual tip rise and tip/tail taper provides the Reliance 92 Ti with its all-mountain capabilities. The 92mm waist and nose rocker enable you to navigate through choppy conditions dustings of powder. With its medium 16m radius, the Reliance 92 Ti is primed to weave in and around trees, bumps, rocks – you name it, but it also cuts a long enough arc for you to lay down long turns (watch Armada’s promo video for the proof.)

Who Is The Armada Reliance 92 Ti For?

The Armada Reliance 92 Ti looks prime for skiers who want to rail around the mountain, without the narrow focus of a piste-specific ski. With its 92mm waist, rocker/camber combo, and inventive titanal construction, as the name suggests, Armada has designed the Reliance 92 Ti to have your back. This is the type of ski you’ll want in your armoury to brave uncertain conditions on a low-vis day, or for a resort day spent darting between the piste markers.

Adding to this versatility, the Reliance 92 Ti comes in 4 different lengths ranging from 156cm to 180cm. Advanced but petite skiers can pick their preferred size, whilst taller women won’t be forced into a men’s range for extra length. We reckon a range of skiers from intermediate to expert will enjoy Armada’s take on a traditional all-mountain ski.

What Is The Armada ARW 106 UL Good At?

Weight: 8/10
Versatility: 8/10
Power: 8/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

All-Mountain Skis Armada

Related Articles

Skiing

Armada ARW 106 UL | Review

The Armada ARW 106 UL offers a playful ride for women who want to shred the entire mountain

Armada ARW 106 UL Women’s All-Mountain Skis 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Volkl M6 Mantra | Review

The Mantra lives on in this classic – and now updated – all-mountain shape

Volkl M6 Mantra All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Scott Scrapper 95 | Review

The Scott Scrapper 95 brights lightweight power in an all-mountain package

Scott Scrapper 95 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Scott Slight 93 | Review

The Scott Slight is a lightweight and responsive all-mountain ski that thrives in firm conditions

Scott Slight 93 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Nordica Enforcer 100 | Review

Nordica’s hallmark all-mountain ski lives on with a more versatile shape

Nordica Enforcer 100 All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Line Sakana | Review

Line has created another all-mountain ski that puts the fun back into resort ripping

Line Sakana All-Mountain Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production