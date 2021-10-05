Why we chose the Armada Reliance 92 Ti: Powerful, light, women-specific

Lengths (cm): 156, 164, 172, 180

Sidecut (mm): 130 / 92 / 116 (164cm)

Radius: 16.5m (164cm)

Rocker Profile: All-Mountain Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,625g (164cm)

Price: £540 / €600 / $775

Armada have upped their game with an entirely new women’s all-mountain line – the Reliance Series. Following the footsteps of K2’s Women’s Alliance and similar movements – Atomic’s #sheskis ambassador team also comes to mind – Armada gathered their finest female shredders to develop the new line.

The insights of top skiers including Brita Sigourney and Grete Eliassen explains why the Reliance Series is considerably beefed up compared to its predecessor Victa range (as well as Armada using their men’s 2020/21 Declivity line up as a blueprint). The Reliance Series offers 5 choices of directional (traditional, piste focused) all-mountain skis, ranging from 82mm to 102mm underfoot. Our personal favourite, the 92 Ti, sits bang in the middle.

Armada Reliance 92 Ti Build

Armada combines Caruba wood’s lightness with poplar wood’s stability to achieve an ideal blend of manoeuvrability and reliability. Next up, layers of titanal metal over the wood core enhance the skis torsional rigidity and power. Instead of just whacking on a plate of metal, however, Armada whittle down titanal in the ski’s tip and fill these cut-outs with an elastic compound layer. According to Armada, this not only minimises the ski’s weight, but when the elastic compresses through the turn, it releases energy for additional explosiveness. A sort of turbo-charged titanal, if you will.

The Reliance 92 Ti’s flex echoes its solid build. Armada rates the ski 8 (where 10 is the maximum stiffness) throughout the ski, with a slightly softened tail flex allowing you to swerve and smear in softer snow and add a sprinkling of style. The Reliance 92 Ti’s propensity for power and speed is generated by its full tip-to-tail sidewall, allowing maximum edge-to-snow contact time during your turns, and boosted by Armada’s fastest comp series base.