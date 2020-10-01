Why we chose the Armada Declivity 92 Ti: Hard snow performance, metal laminate, versatile waist width

Lengths (cm): 164, 172, 180, 188

Sidecut (mm): 138 / 92 / 118 (180 cm)

Radius: 17.5m (180 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1825g (180 cm)

Price: £540

Launched in September 2020, Armada claim the Declivity series “fit the needs of the modern resort-based charger,” having been “designed from the ground up with no limitations and featuring one of the most technical builds we have ever achieved.” This sounds like a pretty bold statement to us, but when you’re replacing a range of skis as popular as the Invictus range, you’d better be confident in your delivery.

The Invictus range was one of Armada’s first forays into directional skis, signalling a shift away from their twin-tipped expertise to a more directional shape – the designs looked like it came from a race lab, not a brand with its roots still firmly set in the freeski culture.

It’ll come as no surprise that we were big fans of the Invictus, particularly the Invictus 89 Ti, and these, the Declivity 92 Ti, look another step up. It’s a ski that sits in the 90 – 105 mm all-mountain category, with Armada claiming that the Declivity is able to shred the entire mountain, “no matter what the mountain throws at you, from turning and burning on hardpack to sliding down silky pow, this one-ski-quiver will conquer anything on the hill.”

Armada Declivity 92 Ti Build

At the heart of the Declivity 92 Ti is what Armada are calling ‘Articulated Titanal Banding’ (ATB). ATB is essentially a sheet of titanium that spans the full length (and width) of the ski, with vertical cutouts in the tips and tails. The gap that the cutouts have left exposed have been filled in with an elastic compound that’s said to harness and release energy when flexed and released – more so than that of a traditional titanium layer.