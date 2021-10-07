Why we chose the Armada Trace 98: Manoeuvrable, powerful, light

Lengths (cm): 156, 164, 172

Sidecut (mm): 127 / 98 / 119 (164 cm)

Radius: 17m (164 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,360g

Price: £540 / €600 / $700

Armada released the Trace series, which sits alongside the men’s Tracer touring ski range, last year – offering a range of skis for women who look to head out beyond the resort boundaries. The series is developed out of legendary male models like the TST, Kufo and Norwalk, without the crazy-extreme shapes but, instead, packing premium materials.

These skis, the Armada Trace 98, look to keep performance high while not carrying too much extra weight for the climbs for women who look to slashing every corner of the mountain.

Armada Trace 98 Build

The Trace 98 sits in the middle of the range, between the Trace 108 and Trace 88. Made from Armada’s lightest core material (Caruba) the skis remain lightweight without compromising on performance. The skis make use of an additional metal-reinforced mesh weave running side to side underfoot to boost damping through less than ideal conditions.

Looking at the edges, Armada have skimmed some weight off these, cutting them down to 1.7 mm in thickness. This hasn’t been at the expense of durability, however, with a heat treatment giving them good old toughening up.

Armada Trace 98 Shaping

The ski has a rocker, camber, rocker profile and a partially twinned tail. A cambered section underfoot helps keep the ski stable and effective on hard packed and variable snow, while the rockered tip and tail keep the skis playful and offer float for when the snow gets deep.