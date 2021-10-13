Why we chose the ATK Raider 12: Innovative, safe, high-performance

Weight per binding: 330g (with brake)

Release Value: 5 – 12

Riser Heights: Flat, +27.5, +30, +44, +49 mm

Brake Sizes: 86, 91, 97, 102, 108 mm

Heel Adjustment: 7.5 mm



We’ve consistently been blown away by the level of craftsmanship, innovative designs and bombproof builds that Italian born and bred touring binding manufacturer ATK have been coming up with. The Freeraider 14 impressed us with its freeride spirit, and now, for 2021 the Raider 12 brings everything from the FR 14, in a lightweight bundle.

The Raider 12 comes packing a release value of 5 – 12, 12 mm of heel elasticity and plenty of metal where you need it.

ATK Raider 12 Features

That 12 mm of heel elasticity is thanks to ATK’s tried and tested Elastic Response System. The ERS system is essentially made up of a big spring in the heel that works to keep a consistent pressure at the back of your boot, ensuring the binding won’t pre-release as you arc your skis into a turn.

This ERS will not only help to keep your boot in the binding exactly when you need it to, but it’ll help to provide an all-round smoother ride, certainly more so than the typically ‘locked in’ feeling of traditional tech bindings that are lacking a heel pressure spring.

The heel brings another interesting innovation in ATK’s Cam Release System. Because the heel pins sit within a teardrop shape, it allows them to move both horizontally and vertically. This means that the Raider 12 is able to offer up consistent release, a boost in smoothening and, most importantly, a safety that you can count on when you need it.