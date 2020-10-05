ATK Freeraider 14 Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

ATK Freeraider 14 Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review

The ATK Freeraider 14 could be the only ski touring binding you'll ever need

Why we chose the ATK Freeraider 14: Lightweight, powerful, reliable 

Weight per binding: 360g
Release Value: 8 – 14
Riser Heights: flat, +38 mm, +41 mm, +48 mm, +58 mm
Brake Sizes: 97, 102, 108, 120 mm
Heel Adjustment: 25 mm
Price: £525

Buy Now

Representing some of the finest ski touring binding craftsmanship out there, Italian born and bred ski touring binding manufacturer ATK have long been in the game inventing, developing and creating some of the most well-considered ski touring bindings out there. These, the ATK Freeraider 14, illustrate this pedigree perfectly.

These bindings are nothing short of sexy. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that they’d be just as well shown off around your neck as a piece of fine jewellery as they would be drilled to your skis. Saying that, these bindings aren’t just for show. Featuring a release value of 8 – 14, 12 mm of heel elasticity and a mean all-metal build, the ATK Freeraider 14 is more than capable of driving fat freeride planks at speed.

“The ATK Freeraider 14 is more than capable of driving fat freeride planks at speed”

ATK Freeraider 14 Build

On first impressions, the ATK Freeraider 14 might look like your regular run-of-the-mill tech binding, but once you begin to peel back the aluminium and steel construction, you’ll start to see that the FR 14 is packing a handful of features that give this binding the edge over the competition.

First of these features is the Elastic Response System, which brings a total of 12 mm of elasticity in the heel. This elasticity will do wonders in preventing any unwanted pre-releases when you’re bending your skis around a high-speed carve, or hitting large drops in these bindings. Not only does a higher heel elasticity keep your boot in the binding when required, it also smooths out any chatter that’s typically felt when skiing tech bindings that are lacking any heel travel.

This heel elasticity is combined with ATK’s all-new Cam Release System in an effort to provide a smooth ride. The Cam Release System creates a reliable release in the heel, thanks to the cam profile that the heel pins sit in, they are able to move horizontally and down. This provides a precise resistance to the spring in the heel, meaning you’re able to tune the bindings exactly to your desired release value. Steep skiers will also come to love the lower force to step into these bindings, thanks to that Cam Release System.

“They’d be just as well shown off around your neck as a piece of fine jewellery”

Over on the front end of the binding, the toe features a bumper unit that’s built into the toe lever. It’ll help guide your toe into the pins as you step down. The underside of the toe unit has also seen a little redesign in an effort to keep any unwanted snow from building up, even after stepping in and out of the binding multiple times.

All of this results in a binding that barely tips the scales at 360 grams and packs a release value of 8 – 14. Yes, there are heavier weight bindings that are able to offer supreme downhill performance (such as the Marker Duke PT 16), and lightweight tech bindings that are a rocket on the skin track, but the ATK Freeradier 14 manages to uphold phenomenal downhill performance at a minimal weight penalty – and that to us makes for a pretty impressive touring binding.

What Is The ATK Freeraider 14 Good At?

Weight: 8/10
Downhill Performance: 8/10
Reliability: 7/10

You May Also Like

Armada Shift MNC 10 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review

Armada N STH2 WTR 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Ski 100 2020/21 Ski Bindings

Related Articles

Skiing

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L | Review

Another classic Chris Benchetler pro model – is there anything the man can't design?

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L Backpack | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Cirque 84 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 84 radiates confidence on the up and down, thanks to its nifty construction

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L | Review

The classic JetForce design sees some tweaks, creating an extremely refined avalanche airbag

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L Avalanche Airbag 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Crows Atris | Review

Perhaps the most versatile ski in Black Crows' line up, the Atris blends playfulness with full throttle stability

Black Crows Atris Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

BCA RS EXT Avalanche Shovel And Stealth 300 Probe | Review

Backcountry Access have created an extremely reliable and durable shovel and probe combination

BCA RS EXT Avalanche Shovel And Stealth 300 Probe 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

BCA Tracker 4 | Review

The classic Tracker design sees an update with the all-new Tracker 4

BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production