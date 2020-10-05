Why we chose the ATK Freeraider 14: Lightweight, powerful, reliable

Weight per binding: 360g

Release Value: 8 – 14

Riser Heights: flat, +38 mm, +41 mm, +48 mm, +58 mm

Brake Sizes: 97, 102, 108, 120 mm

Heel Adjustment: 25 mm

Price: £525

Representing some of the finest ski touring binding craftsmanship out there, Italian born and bred ski touring binding manufacturer ATK have long been in the game inventing, developing and creating some of the most well-considered ski touring bindings out there. These, the ATK Freeraider 14, illustrate this pedigree perfectly.

These bindings are nothing short of sexy. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that they’d be just as well shown off around your neck as a piece of fine jewellery as they would be drilled to your skis. Saying that, these bindings aren’t just for show. Featuring a release value of 8 – 14, 12 mm of heel elasticity and a mean all-metal build, the ATK Freeraider 14 is more than capable of driving fat freeride planks at speed.

“The ATK Freeraider 14 is more than capable of driving fat freeride planks at speed”

ATK Freeraider 14 Build

On first impressions, the ATK Freeraider 14 might look like your regular run-of-the-mill tech binding, but once you begin to peel back the aluminium and steel construction, you’ll start to see that the FR 14 is packing a handful of features that give this binding the edge over the competition.

First of these features is the Elastic Response System, which brings a total of 12 mm of elasticity in the heel. This elasticity will do wonders in preventing any unwanted pre-releases when you’re bending your skis around a high-speed carve, or hitting large drops in these bindings. Not only does a higher heel elasticity keep your boot in the binding when required, it also smooths out any chatter that’s typically felt when skiing tech bindings that are lacking any heel travel.