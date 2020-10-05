Why we chose the Atomic Backland 100: Lightweight, versatile, durable

Lengths (cm): 164, 172, 180, 188

Sidecut (mm): 129 / 100 / 121 (180 cm)

Radius: 19.2m (180 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,325g

Price: £500

Aside from their focus on making some of the fastest downhill race kit out there, Atomic have also been turning their hand to creating some extremely capable touring gear – the Backland Carbon and Hawx Ultra XTD were great examples of this. New from Atomic this year is the Backland 100, an impressively lightweight touring ski given its top-end performance and all-mountain width.

Atomic Backland 100 Build

Featuring an ‘Ultra Power Woodcore’ – made from laminations of dense beech and lightweight poplar – Atomic have looked to flirt with the thin line between high performance and low weight. Sitting on top of this hybrid core is a carbon backbone running the full length of the ski, and while not as stiff as the carbon laminate found on the tank mesh of the Vantage 107, it still gives the Backland a good deal of punch when releasing from turns.

“Atomic have also been turning their hand to creating some extremely capable touring gear”

The performance side of things is further bolstered through the use of a full-sidewall which, when combined with the 5 mm of camber pressed into the Backland 100, will give you plenty of bite in the firm stuff. We’re starting to see more and more skis in this ‘featherweight’ weight category making use of a full sidewall – the DPS Pagoda Tour 106 C2 being one of them – and we’re stoked to see it. The increase in performance between full and capped constructions is night and day.