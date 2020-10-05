Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review

Atomic have created the lightest alpine ski boots in the Hawx Ultra 130

Why we chose the Atomic Hawx Ultra 130: Great fit, lightweight, stiff 

Flex: 130
Last: 98 mm
Forward Lean: 13°, 15° or 17°
BSL: TBC
Binding Compatibility: Alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,700
Price: £450

Buy Now 

One of the newest boots in Atomic’s line, the Hawx Ultra 130 S is able to boast a strong family tree of some of the finest ski boots out there – from Mikaela Shiffrin’s stiff as concrete Redsters, to the Hawx touring boots that Chris Benchetler shreds the backcountry in.

Claiming to be the “lightest alpine boot ever”, the Hawx line from Atomic is for those who prefer their boots to be responsive and agile (over heavy and sluggish). The 1,700 gram weight of the Hawx Ultra 130 is pushing touring boot levels, let alone 130 flex alpine boots.

“The Hawx line from Atomic is for those who prefer their boots to be responsive and agile”

Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Build

This lack of weight is thanks to Atomic’s ‘Prolite’ construction. Rather than the traditional method of removing material to get the right thickness of a boot, Prolite starts with as little material as possible and slowly builds the shell from there until the ideal weight to performance ratio is struck.

Compared to the thick walls of more traditional Redster shells, the Prolite shell featured on the Hawx series of boots is much thinner – which is certainly something to bear in mind if you like to add a few shell punches to your shells (on top of the heat mouldable shell).

This thinner material has then been reinforced in the areas it’s needed, such as the spine of the boot. This sees an energy backbone – a reinforcement that beefs up lateral energy transmission and overall stiffness of the boot – run for the full length of the cuff.

While the shell may be thinner than usual, the Hawx 130 Ultra features a brand new liner that makes use of 3M insulation in an effort to create a warm and comfortable fit. What’s more is that this special 3M insulation performs well even when wet, meaning that your foot is able to remain warm and responsive even when the clouds are dumping soggy, wet, snow.

This liner is, of course, built with Atomic memory fit foam – which is able to be heat moulded to the exact shape of your foot in the comfort of your local ski shop.

Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Fit

While there’s a great deal of customisation available on the Hawx Ultra 130, these boots aren’t going to be suitable for those with wider feet or those who put a lot of value in comfort. The Hawx Ultra 130 features a 98 mm last, along with an equally slim heel pocket.

With that in mind, these boots are going to give a great deal of all round foot hold and, when combined with the responsive flex, this’ll result in an extremely snappy energy transmission. If you’re keen to get yourself in a pair of stiff race boots, but don’t want to sacrifice too much comfort in doing so, then the Atomic Hawx 130 are going to be the boots for you

What Is The Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Good At?

Performance: 9/10
Comfort: 7/10
Weight: 8/10

You May Also Like

Best Ski Touring Boots 2019 – 2020

Armada Declivity 92 Ti 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Atomic Ski 100 2020/21 Ski Boots

Related Articles

Skiing

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L | Review

Another classic Chris Benchetler pro model – is there anything the man can't design?

Dakine Benchetler x Grateful Dead Team Poacher R.A.S 26L Backpack | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Cirque 84 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 84 radiates confidence on the up and down, thanks to its nifty construction

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L | Review

The classic JetForce design sees some tweaks, creating an extremely refined avalanche airbag

Black Diamond Jetforce Pro 35L Avalanche Airbag 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Black Crows Atris | Review

Perhaps the most versatile ski in Black Crows' line up, the Atris blends playfulness with full throttle stability

Black Crows Atris Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

BCA Tracker 4 | Review

The classic Tracker design sees an update with the all-new Tracker 4

BCA Tracker 4 Avalanche Transceiver | Review
Skiing

Armada Warden MNC 13 | Review

Alpine performance with touring boot compatibility, the Armada Warden 13 is going to be a great ski binding for many

Armada Warden MNC 13 Bindings 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production