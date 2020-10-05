Why we chose the Atomic Hawx Ultra 130: Great fit, lightweight, stiff

Flex: 130

Last: 98 mm

Forward Lean: 13°, 15° or 17°

BSL: TBC

Binding Compatibility: Alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,700

Price: £450

One of the newest boots in Atomic’s line, the Hawx Ultra 130 S is able to boast a strong family tree of some of the finest ski boots out there – from Mikaela Shiffrin’s stiff as concrete Redsters, to the Hawx touring boots that Chris Benchetler shreds the backcountry in.

Claiming to be the “lightest alpine boot ever”, the Hawx line from Atomic is for those who prefer their boots to be responsive and agile (over heavy and sluggish). The 1,700 gram weight of the Hawx Ultra 130 is pushing touring boot levels, let alone 130 flex alpine boots.

“The Hawx line from Atomic is for those who prefer their boots to be responsive and agile”

Atomic Hawx Ultra 130 Build

This lack of weight is thanks to Atomic’s ‘Prolite’ construction. Rather than the traditional method of removing material to get the right thickness of a boot, Prolite starts with as little material as possible and slowly builds the shell from there until the ideal weight to performance ratio is struck.

Compared to the thick walls of more traditional Redster shells, the Prolite shell featured on the Hawx series of boots is much thinner – which is certainly something to bear in mind if you like to add a few shell punches to your shells (on top of the heat mouldable shell).

This thinner material has then been reinforced in the areas it’s needed, such as the spine of the boot. This sees an energy backbone – a reinforcement that beefs up lateral energy transmission and overall stiffness of the boot – run for the full length of the cuff.