Don’t really speak French, unfortunately. Spent too much time in my school days throwing pens at the classroom ceiling, trying to leave tiny blue dots up there, and unintentionally staring at my language teacher’s plastic hand to really get a handle on it.

That being said, it doesn’t take a linguistic genius to get the gist of what’s being said in this terrifying video released by Mickaël Bimboes. Those of you who only remember the rude words from their teenage French dictionaries will definitely remember what merde and putain means. Those words in the audio, over the top of some properly pant-soiling footage, really weaves the whole thing together.

In all seriousness, it’s good of Mickaël Bimboes to upload this. He knows he’ll get a pasting from some on social media but a willingness to share these kinds of experiences with others is how we all learn about avalanche safety. Watch it, be shocked, and take something away from it (even if you don’t speak a word of French).

Avalanches can, of course, happen to anyone. It’s important therefore to make the right choices and always be equipped with the gear and knowledge to perform rescues when you’re away from the piste. You can start by checking out our guide to the best avalanche safety products that money can buy. Stay safe out there, people.

