Pointe de Chavanette East Couloir

Rating: ***

Difficulty: Intermediate

Equipment: Downhill skis

This tasty couloir sits on the eastern side of the Cuboré chairlift. You can find it just below the summit of Pointe de Chavanette and it can be accessed straight from the chairlift. Thanks to this easy access, the couloir gets tracked out quickly after a snowfall and, being an east-facing couloir, it’s always best to save this one for early morning missions.

To access the couloir, just take a high line in an easterly direction from the Cuboré chairlift until you see a large wide opening. The top section is wide and very steep, so ensure you get yourself well out of the firing line in a safe zone as you wait for your ski buddies to join.

The couloir itself is fantastic; just that perfect blend of pitch and length, with large walls flanking you adding to the atmosphere. Once you’re out of the couloir you can head to the Ripaille Blue piste to return to the lift system.

East Face of Pointe de Chésery

Rating: *****

Difficulty: Expert

Equipment: Touring skis

Sitting on the Swiss/French border, the East Face of Pointe de Chésery is a steep skiers’ paradise, with a range of lines to be taken and a 47 degree pitch to keep you on your toes. That being said, this certainly is a line reserved for all but the most experienced skiers.

The summit of Pointe de Chésery can be found by traversing east from the top of the Rochassons chairlift. You can either hike or attach skins to make the ascent, but given it’s a 30-minute ascent, we’d recommend attaching your skins (if you’ve got a pair). Once you’re at the summit, the east face drops steeply below, so care is required.

A band of cliffs sit a few hundred metres directly below the summit, so a rightwards traverse needs to be taken to avoid going over these cliffs. Once you’re clear of the cliffs then you can choose a wide range of lines down the face before you’re spat out in the wide open, and remote, valley below. A cruise down the La Tovassière piste will bring you back to Morgins.

Pierre Plate

Rating: ****

Difficulty: Intermediate

Equipment: Downhill skis

Home to a stop on the Freeride World Qualifier circuit, Pierre Plate offers a variety of terrain and features that make it a freeride playground. The face itself can be reached by taking the Mossettes Chairlift before jumping on the piste back down towards Les Crosets. Once you reach a col (where the piste forks), you can take your skis off to begin the short bootpack up the broad summit of Croix de l’Hiver.

You’ll be able to clip into your skis from the summit, and ski the ridgeline down until you find a drop in spot that tickles your fancy. The great thing with Pierre Plate is that there is a huge range of descent options available, giving you the chance to seek out the fresh snow, if stable conditions allow.

