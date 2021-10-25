While you’ve got a whopping 600 km of pistes accessible right from your doorstep, the Swiss alpine towns of Région Dents du Midi, which sits within Les Portes du Soleil (one of the largest ski resorts in the world), is also sporting a huge variety of off piste and backcountry skiing and snowboarding. Enough, we’d like to add, to please even the most serious of the diehards amongst us.
“Les Portes du Soleil encompasses a staggering 12 different resorts”
Spanning two countries, Les Portes du Soleil encompasses a staggering 12 (yes, 12) different resorts. All of these resorts are accessible from Région Dents du Midi’s modern and extremely well connected lift network. It’s this lift network that provides the Région Dents du Midi with the longest vertical metres of descent in Les Portes du Soleil which, to us backcountry skiers, means there’s heaps of hidden powder bowls and steep couloirs to go at.
We headed to Région Dents du Midi to get a taste of some of the best backcountry skiing descents in the region. Here are a few of our favourites.
Disclaimer: If you’re planning to ski any of these descents, then please ensure you do so in stable conditions, with the correct equipment (transceiver shovel and probe), partners and correct training to perform avalanche rescue. If you’re unsure of what stable conditions are then a mountain guide will happily show you.
*Although we list some of these descents as ‘beginner’ difficulty, we mean beginner backcountry skiers. In our opinion, a beginner backcountry skier should be capable of taking on black graded slopes, in a range of conditions.
This guide has also been written assuming good snow conditions on the descents – they’re obviously going to increase in difficulty if you find them in icy conditions.
