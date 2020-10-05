Why we chose the RS EXT Shovel and Stealth Probe: Reliable, durable, efficient

Shovel Weight: 947g

Probe Weight: 330g

Probe Length: 300 cm

Price: £70 (shovel, £70 (probe)

Similar to avalanche transceiver technology, the best shovel and probe combination is going to be the one you’re the most tuned into using. This, in turn, will lead to efficient and fast rescue times.

With this in mind, it’s great to see avalanche safety equipment manufacturer Backcountry Access (BCA) create a shovel and probe combination that’ll last a lifetime in the backcountry – where familiarity and speed is a key component of avalanche safety.

Here at Mpora, we’ve been using the RS shovel and Stealth probe combo for the past few years and it’s quite simply faultless – that’s why they’re the only recommended shovel and probe double act in our Ski 100 buyer’s guide.

RS Shovel

A downside of many avalanche shovel designs and constructions is that they are frequently built with gram-counting in mind. The problem with this is that you need an extremely strong, and durable shovel head; one that won’t fold on you the first time you strike compact avalanche debris.