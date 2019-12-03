Best All-Mountain Skis On Surfdome

Our friends over at Surfdome have done us a solid by picking out their three favourite all-mountain skis for winter 2019 – 2020. These skis are essentially the perfect option for someone who wants a pair that can do it all. Whether you’re about cruising down the hard pack or floating through the powder (aka the good stuff), these seriously versatile skis will have you covered and then some. And so, without further ado, here’s three of the best all-mountain skis currently available on Surfdome.

Armada Arv 106 Skis – £463.45

Waist width: 106mm

Category: All mountain / freestyle

Ability: Intermediate to advanced

Shape: Twin tip

The Armada Arv 106 all-mountain ski has a freestyle focus, so you can carve the fresh groomers in the morning and hit the park in the afternoon when the snow becomes churned up. The twin tips give you creative freedom on the slopes so you can practice spins, skiing backward and landing switch.

The Arv uses a blend of camber in the centre with rocker in the tip and tail, the camber gives you extra pop and response while rocker adds float in powder. The sintered finish on the base gives you top speed as the wax is held deep in the pores.

