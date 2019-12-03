Best All-Mountain Skis On Surfdome - Mpora

Skiing

Best All-Mountain Skis On Surfdome

Surfdome have picked their favourite all-mountain skis for men

Our friends over at Surfdome have done us a solid by picking out their three favourite all-mountain skis for winter 2019 – 2020. These skis are essentially the perfect option for someone who wants a pair that can do it all. Whether you’re about cruising down the hard pack or floating through the powder (aka the good stuff), these seriously versatile skis will have you covered and then some. And so, without further ado, here’s three of the best all-mountain skis currently available on Surfdome.

Armada Arv 106 Skis – £463.45

 

  • Waist width: 106mm
  • Category: All mountain / freestyle
  • Ability: Intermediate to advanced
  • Shape: Twin tip

The Armada Arv 106 all-mountain ski has a freestyle focus, so you can carve the fresh groomers in the morning and hit the park in the afternoon when the snow becomes churned up. The twin tips give you creative freedom on the slopes so you can practice spins, skiing backward and landing switch.

The Arv uses a blend of camber in the centre with rocker in the tip and tail, the camber gives you extra pop and response while rocker adds float in powder. The sintered finish on the base gives you top speed as the wax is held deep in the pores.

Line Sick Days 94. 2019/20. – £444.99

  • Waist width: 94mm
  • Category: All mountain
  • Ability: Intermediate to advanced
  • Shape: Directional

The Line Sick Days 94 ski offers great versatility across all terrain. The wider waist makes it great for cutting through the crud and increases the float over powder. With a rocker in the tip and a 65mm set back, the tip is elongated and gives you lots of lift on the fresh tracks.

The Sick Days have enhanced power and response due to carbon stands which run between the tip and tail. The sintered finish on the base gives you top speed as the wax is held deep in the pores. The Sick Days 94 are ideal for someone who charges down the mountain all-day, and still wants a playful and powerful feel.

Lib Tech Wreckreate 92. 2019/20. – £534.99

  • Waist width: 92mm
  • Category: All mountain
  • Ability: Intermediate to advanced
  • Shape: Directional

The Lib Tech Wreckreate 92 is a directional all-mountain ski that gives you performance on the piste, powder, and park. The medium flex throughout gives the ski natural flex while remaining responsive for precision riding.

The Wreckreate 92 uses a blend of camber in the centre with rocker in the tip and tail. The camber gives you extra pop and response whilst rocker adds float in powder. The sintered finish will keep you up to speed all day as the wax is embedded deep into the pores.

These skis, along with the rest of the Lib Tech range is made in the Mervin factory. This factory operates with zero hazardous waste and features the eco light wood core.

