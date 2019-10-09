Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20 - Mpora

Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20

We've teamed up with The North Face and put together our very own ski tourers' bible

You know how sometimes you’ll talk about doing something for absolutely ages, and never actually get round to it? Repainting the living room wall after your mate accidentally threw his Argentine red up it at New Year’s Eve 2016, signing up for the open mic night at your local’s weekly stand-up comedy evening, taking the recycling all of six metres to the outside bin; that sort of thing. We’re all guilty, from time to time, of talking the talk without ever getting round to walking the walk. And so, with that in mind, we’re delighted to say “Hey. Look. Here’s a thing we’ve done, a thing we’d talked about doing for ages but never got round to doing.” We are, of course, speaking about our first ever Backcountry Ski Guide.

“Seriously, what this man doesn’t know about a binding isn’t worth knowing”

Our in-house ski touring expert Jordan Tiernan (seriously, what this man doesn’t know about a binding isn’t worth knowing) has written a whole bunch of words on his favourite touring skis, touring boots, ski touring bindings, accessories, and avalanche safety equipment. Not only that, he’s also roped in a whole bunch of experts to give us their insight on the best products for winter 2019/20. Oh, and in between all that, he’s also found time to chat with Leo Slemmett about growing up in Chamonix and making the move into ski mountaineering.

On top of all that, all the dead nice product photos were taken by our man Mike Brindley by the way, the guide also includes some useful advice for ascending the mountain on skis and ascending the mountain on foot. Basically, and you’ll have to excuse us somewhat for blowing our own trumpets here, this whole thing is essential viewing for people who love to explore the mountains on skis.

Click here to view the Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide


Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide 2019/20

Backcountry Skis | Best For 2019/20

There's a huge variety of touring and backcountry skis out there. We get our heads around the best of them

Best Backcountry Skis 2019 – 2020
From Big Mountain To Ski Mountaineering | The Leo Slemett Interview

We chat to Leo Slemett – winner of the 2017 Freeride World Tour

From Big Mountain To Ski Mountaineering | The Leo Slemett Interview
Backcountry Ski Bindings | Best For 2019/20

Here's our pick of the best ski touring bindings out there for 2019/20

Best Ski Touring Bindings 2019 – 2020
Ski Touring Boots | Best For 2019/20

Stiff yet comfortable and lightweight. Ski touring boots have a tricky balance to strike – we've done our pick of the best

Best Ski Touring Boots 2019 – 2020
Avalanche Safety Products | Best For 2019/20

From transceivers to avalanche backpacks, here are some top products that'll help you stay safe out there

Best Avalanche Safety Products 2019 – 2020
Ski Touring Accessories | Best For 2019/20

From ice axes and crampons, to portable boot dryers – we've got you covered for ski touring accessories

Best Ski Touring Accessories 2019 – 2020
