Best Ski Goggles For 2021

What is the most important bit of gear you can think of when it comes to skiing? Many would say it’s the skis you’re clipped into, the boots on your feet and the bindings, followed by other equipment such as ski jackets, ski pants, and gloves. They wouldn’t be wrong, of course, but one of the most important things you can do on those slopes is looking after your eyesight by investing in a pair of quality ski goggles. Your eyes are vital tools when skiing, and they need protection from elements like snow, wind, and harmful UV rays at all times.

It doesn’t matter what type of skier you consider yourself to be. Whether you have a penchant for alpine touring or love flipping out with freestyle skiing, you need to keep those peepers safe. Snow safety is something that always should be taken very seriously, and understanding the need for equipping yourself with a pair of goggles before hitting the powder is extremely important (don’t forget to equip yourself with the best avalanche safety gear as well).

“Your eyes are vital tools when skiing”

This core skiing tool will reduce glare from the white stuff thanks to specialised lenses that help to increase contrast and improve visibility when you’re high up on the slopes. Needless to say, they also look pretty cool don’t they? Very futuristic, very aesthetically pleasing. .

In this list below, you’ll find the perfect pair of ski goggles for you to take forth with you on your next ski trip (whenever, and wherever, that may be). From sustainable Swedish high performing eye-protectors to elite lenses that just ooze class and clarity from every direction, here’s a round up of the best ski goggles that money can buy.

Oakley Flight Path XL Goggles

Oakley Flight Path XL goggles

Price: £177

Two things are certain when it comes to an Oakley pair of goggles – they know how to make them, and they know exactly what skiers want. When it comes to making eyewear, Oakley always put on a spectacle (sorry, sorry about that).

The Oakley Flight Path XL are exactly what you want covering your eyes if you’re a skier who adores charging down a hill at full speed ahead. These sleek goggles were designed in collaboration with Norwegian World Cup alpine ski racer Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Oakley have utilised his elite-level expertise and morphed it into a high quality ski goggle.

The RRP for this collaborative effort is a cool £177, which is pretty reasonable when you consider what’s gone into this fine piece of skiing equipment. The core design of this goggle is all about enhancing the skier’s field of view (FOV).

The Oakley Flight Path XL has a clever Ridgelock EV Lens System, which makes changing lenses an absolute delight. It’s a pair of goggles that offer excellent clarity.

We like this product, and we think you will too.

This product was selected for our Ski 100.

Read our review of the Oakley Flight Path XL Goggles here.