Best Ski Poles For Winter 2022-2023

It’s easy to dismiss ski poles as just ‘some sticks you flail about while skiing’. In the modern age, however, nothing could be further from the truth. The basic concept of ski poles might not have changed much over the years but, thanks to high-quality materials and innovative designs, they’re now a world away from the antique wooden poles you’ll have seen hanging on the walls of restaurants in the alps. To help you make some sense of the products that are out there, and ultimately find the right pair of ski poles for you, we’ve put together this guide to the best ski poles for your winter adventures.

Because we know that different skiers are after different things from their ski poles, we’ve ensured the following list doesn’t narrow down too much on one particular type of pole. From resort-friendly, more affordable, options to lightweight, high-tech, ski-touring ski poles, we’ve ensured the following list has range of options to suit everyone’s needs.

Why Are Ski Poles So Important?

Ski poles are useful because they aid balance, make rhythmic turning easier, and ensure crossing flat terrain remains relatively stress-free. If you’ve ever been snowboarding, you’ll know how traumatic life can be without poles on those horizontal stretches.

As your skiing moves up from beginner level, you’ll appreciate how ski poles can aid your execution of clean parallel turns. This is particularly true if you’re tackling challenging terrain, such as moguls. If you’re skiing steep parts of the mountain, an ability to consistently put down short turns is vital. A pole plant with the ‘downhill’ pole will give you something to turn around. It will help you to take speed off, and feel in full control, when you’re clipped into your skis on the challenging stuff.

It might sound a bit obvious, but your ski poles can also be used as tools for a variety of tasks in the mountains. Many of us, for example, will be familiar with those incredibly annoying situations on the hill where snow is stuck to a boot and/or fully packed into a binding. The solution here, of course, is easy. Use your pole to knock that snow away. Need to get out of your bindings quickly? Ski pole’s got you covered. And finally, your ski pole can also work as a handy makeshift probe in deep powder.

Best Ski Poles For 2022-2023

Black Diamond Vapor AL 1

Leki Airfoil 3D

Scott Pro Taper SRS Pole

Volkl Phantastick Carbon

Rossignol Tactic

Black Crows Trios Freebird

Black Crows Furtis

Wedze FR Vario

Black Diamond Vapor AL 1 Ski Pole

Price: £95

Sizes (cm): 115, 120, 125, 130 & 135

Reasons to buy it: Lightweight, durable, simple

Black Diamond have established themselves as creators of some of the most reliable ski touring poles around. The brand’s adjustable FlickLock technology is a genuinely simple yet incredibly secure way of locking off a ski pole. This is especially important for steep skiers, as they require a solid lock off for their jump turns. The last thing the truly expert skiers of the world need is a looming sense, following them around, that their equipment is going to let them down at a crux moment on extreme terrain.

Adjustable ski poles aren’t for everyone though. For skiers who prefer the faultless security of a fixed length pole, you’ll be happy to hear Black Diamond are taking their experience from their adjustable pole range and applying it to fixed lengths as well. All-new for the 2022/2023 winter season, the Vapor AL 1 has a durable yet lightweight construction. It’s been built for those backcountry skiers who need tougher gear without the nuisance of additional weight.

This product was selected for our Ski 100 (2022/2023).

Read our Black Diamond Vapor AL 1 review.

Leki Airfoil 3D Ski Pole

Price: £275

Sizes: 110 – 135 cm (5 cm steps)



Reasons to buy it: Lightweight, snappy, safe

When it comes to creating some of the finest ski poles in the business, Leki are utterly relentless in their approach. From World Cup winning athletes to wild Alaskan freeriding, Leki’s undeniable level of expertise shows in the environments and stages they come to the fore in. They’re a brand that have a laser-focus when it comes to producing ski poles and, as such, you know you’re going to end up with some top quality equipment if you purchase their stuff.

Leki are well-known for their Trigger System. Thanks to its safe and reliable release, it’s a setup which can help to protect you from a classic, and pretty painful, skiers’ thumb injury that’s so common when using traditional ski straps. If you’ve never seen the system in action before, we’ll take this opportunity to give you a quick overview. Basically, it works by providing a connection to the pole between your thumb and index finger. Through a clever latch-click system, and the simple pressing of a tab on the top of the pole, it functions well as an efficient and smart bit of ski pole innovation.

The Airfoil 3D is rocking all the intelligent design features you’d expect to see in a Leki ski pole. The product’s generally top notch construction, combined with the incorporation of the consistently brilliant Trigger System (we’re big fans of it), underlines just how far ski poles have come.

This product was selected for our Ski 100 (2022/2023).

Read our Leki Airfoil 3D review.

Scott Pro Taper SRS Pole

Price: £90

Sizes: 110 – 135 cm (5 cm steps)

Reasons to buy it: Excellent SRS, lightweight, comfortable grip and durable

Here at Mpora, it’s honestly not overstating things to say Scott are now firmly established as one of our favourite ski brands. The gear they produce delivers top-level performance time after time after time. With this in mind, and after spending a bit of time getting hands on with it, the decision to include the Scott Pro Taper SRS Pole on our guide to the best ski poles was a real no-brainer.

What do we like about it then? Well, firstly, it’s a light yet stiff ski pole that you’ll be able to rely on in all manner of terrain and conditions. The ergonomically designed grip is excellent, and feels properly comfortable in the hand. We’re also very much liking the additional back-hand support, and basket that’s both durable and aerodynamic.

By combining carbon and fibreglass in the ski pole’s construction, Scott have ensured that this ski pole is more than capable of absorbing vibrations and not jarring violently during the first phase of impacts. As the name suggests, the Scott Pro Taper SRS Pole is also equipped with a Strap Release System (SRS). Needless to say, because this is Scott we’re talking about, it’s a feature that works well. Don’t know much about SRS? It’s a safety-enhancing system that allows the strip to release from the grip of the pole in situations where injuries may occur. It’s clever stuff.

Volkl Phantastick Carbon

Price: £70

Sizes: 110 – 135 cm (5 cm steps)

Reasons to buy it: Lightweight, tough, comfortable grip, nice baskets

The Volkl Phantastick Carbon is one of the best ski poles around. It’s lightweight, tough, and intensely performance-focused. The carbon fiber composite construction here means they’re packing some serious strength, and means you can aggressively dig these into the terrain without worrying that they’re going to buckle on you like melted cheese.

What else? Well, we’re big fans of this ski pole’s textured pattern grip. When you go skiing with a pair of these nestled into your gloved hands, you really get a sense that they’re locked in and coming with you on your respective journey (wherever that journey takes you). Here at Mpora, we’re also loving the way Volkl have brought versatility into play. Depending on what kind of conditions you’re skiing, you have the choice with the Phantastick to switch between powder and race baskets. You love to see it.