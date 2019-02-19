Last week we brought you Behind the Nines, this week we’re taking you Beyond the Pistes, with this refreshingly open look at the day-to-day lives of the La Clusaz ski patrol team and how they keep this French ski resort ticking.

I can bet that when I mention La Clusaz, the first thing that comes to mind is Candide Throvex tearing about the resort in his typically smooth and clean ski style. You may even think back to when Candide road-gapped a piste over a group of patrollers. Well they were actually Candide’s pals – the Pisteurs of La Clusaz – they’re the men, women and dogs who call the shots on this hallowed resort.

We’ll not go into too much detail about the movie, as that’ll spoil it for you. Be sure to expect the story of the Pisteurs to be told as you get a unique behind the scenes look from the Pisteurs’ hut into the personalities that make up this ski patrol team, their emotions and motivations behind why they do what they do.

GlobalShots have also managed to squeeze in a few nifty free ski segments to show that the patrol team aren’t just built to cart sledges up and down the mountain and drinking coffee from the hut – not that we ever once thought that. The film also shows why La Clusaz gets the reputation it deserves and why Candide has made sure that he’s never too far from his hometown. Oh, and there’s bombs. Lots of bombs. Go and spend the next 12:54 of your life with these mountain legends.

Beyond the Pistes from GlobalShots on Vimeo.

You May Also Like

Behind the Nines | Documentary Explores The Making Of Audi Nines 2018

Candide Thovex One of Those Days 3 | Watch the Full Video