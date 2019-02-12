Following on from the pretty strange intro to the ‘Aftermath’ movie for the 2018 Audi Nines, which felt like it was something straight out of a sci-fi thriller (I mean, come on, there was a guy stepping out of his Audi in a space suit for goodness sake), the Nines crew have decided to breakaway from the highly Interstellar, Matthew McConaughey trapped in a bookcase, formula with a new extended cut that gives us a peep behind the scenes of the 2018 event, including in-depth access to the athletes and production crew who staged the out of this world event.

The documentary shows the star-studded list of freestyle skiers and snowboarders from the 2018 Audi Nines series including Terje Haakonsen, Jesper Tjäder and James Woodsy Woods, to name just a few. You’re not just limited to the best freestyle riders either, as the makers also pulled in some of the best ski and snowboard cross athletes in the game; masters of their craft, masters of the effortless flow.

The group pushed each other to their physical and mental limits, on a freestyle park that looked like it had been smoothly sculpted by artists wielding a carving set and some clay, rather than a park crew who were actually kitted out in bucket hats and checked shirts, hammering away with excavators and shovels on tonnes of snow. The team really did manage to create something beautiful from what was once a big lump of the white stuff.

I’m sure you’ve already seen previous coverage from the Audi Nines 2018 but f you haven’t, I’d highly recommend you crawl out from the rock you’ve been living under and check it out now. The documentary shows you all the usual scenes from the Audi Nines, with a little more emphasis on how the athletes push each other to the edge – a very worthwhile way to spend 26 minutes of your day this.

This year, by the way, Audi Nines will be on between April 22nd and 27th. For more information on the event, visit the Audi Nines website. It promises to be another good one.

