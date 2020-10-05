Why we chose the Jetforce Pro 35L: Safe, durable, versatile

Weight (per ski): 3,060g

Sizes: S/M, M/L

Price: €1,140

Black Diamond changed the way we look at avalanche airbag technology with the first all electric airbag system in the original JetForce 1.0. Now, for the 20/21 winter season, they’ve continued this innovation in the all new Jetforce Pro 35L. How does an electric airbag system that gets a touch lighter, a lower profile design, and a Bluetooth connectivity for updates on the fly sound?

Now, it’s got to be said that all systems of modern day avalanche airbags are effective in reducing your chance of full burial in the event of a slide (these bags don’t remove the need for an avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe to be carried about your person, mind). So, why do we like electric airbag systems then? Well, electric airbag systems come with a few handy tricks up their sleeve; handy tricks you won’t find elsewhere.

First up is, of course, the ability to deploy the pack multiple times in one charge (compared to a single deployment from a gas canister). Yeah, you’re doing something wrong if you need to be deploying an avalanche airbag multiple times in the field but multiple deployments come into their own when you’re practicing how to efficiently deploy the pack.

It’s also a great feature if you find yourself at the bottom of a slope but still in an area where there’s risk of another slide (you’ll be able to repack the airbag and ski to safety with the ability to redeploy in case anything were to come down from above). Again, we’d always recommend you consult the avalanche manual if you’re getting yourself into trouble multiple times in one day. Or, alternatively, only go out with a guide until you’re more experienced.

The motor on the Jetforce Pro 30L remains pretty much the same, with the ability to fully inflate the 170 litre airbag in a matter of (3.5) seconds. This motor can also keep the airbag inflated, even when the airbag has a seven inch tear in it. Pretty impressive, if you ask us.

Once the motor has run through its deployment cycle, which keeps the bag inflated for three minutes, the system then sucks all of the air out of the airbag. In doing so, the JetForce Pro creates a potentially life saving air pocket around you and the snow from where the inflated airbag used to be – giving you and your companions some much needed breathing space when it comes to performing the rescue.