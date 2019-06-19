Not sure if you’ve seen HBO’s Chernobyl but, spoiler alert, the nuclear power plant explodes and chaos ensues. It’s one of the best shows TV has ever known and a truly gripping watch, one that’s almost as gripping as watching Swedish freestyle skier Jesper Tjäder shred it up on top of a waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen.

The fun edit has come about via a collaboration between Audi Nines, Tjäder, and the insanely rad urban planning concept that is CopenHill (an ingenious way to let skiers and snowboarders in the notoriously flat Denmark get their adrenaline junkie fix without having to leave the country’s capital).

Anyway, sit back and enjoy. And then, when that’s done, insert a joke about Jesper Tjäder being able to power an entire city on his own because, as this video shows, his skills are just soooooo electric.

