Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis Worth £650 - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Competition | Win A Pair Of Head Kore 117 Skis Worth £650

Psst... we have another very good competition for you

We know. We know. You’re gutted that you missed out on the epic prize for our Christmas Miracle competition and you’ve only just stopped crying about it but, look, what if we told you that we have another competition where you could win yourself a smexy (smart + sexy) pair of Head Kore 117 skis worth £650.

ENTER THE COMPETITION HERE

That’s right. You could be at peace with the pistes on these 2,000 gram skis that bring bucket loads of stability, strength, and free ride sauce to those snowy slopes. Remember skiing? That was fun.

Head put together a seriously impressive ski in the form of the Kore 117. Here’s what the Head Spokesperson had to say when asked them to give us the inside scoop on the ski back in 2019.

“A story of innovation and design, lightness and strength, and a new horizon for freeride. Innovation is about discovering what is truly necessary, it’s not a process of addition, but selection.

Take away the baggage and extra weight and leave only the purest. Leave only the core. Kore skis offer the purest in lightness, flotation and control. Lightness is achieved by fusing Graphene, Koroyd, and Karuba wood into the core of the ski.”

“Flotation comes from the graphene in the tip and tail which allows for a thinner profile maximising flotation and manoeuvrability in soft snow. Supreme control is dialled in from the shock absorbing Koroyd layer and Graphene working together for strong torsional stiffness and grip”

Alright, calm down. We know you’re eager to enter this very good competition. And, who can blame you? Before doing that though, be sure to go and check out the terms and conditions. Don’t worry. Nothing dodgy. Just nice to be on the level, isn’t it?

Terms and Conditions

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of Head Kore 117 skis, sign up here.

By entering this competition, you give consent for us to add you to our newsletter mailing list. The closing date for the Head Kore 117 skis competition is 23:59 on the 14th of February 2021. The winner will be notified via email.

You May Also Like

Best Ski Pants For 2020-2021

The Best Ski Touring Bindings Of 2021

Best Backcountry (Touring) Skis 2020 – 2021

Share

Topics:

competition Gear

Related Articles

Skiing

Backcountry Ski Bindings | Best For 2021

Here's our pick of the best ski touring bindings out there for 2020/21

The Best Ski Touring Bindings Of 2021
Gear

Bear Bags | Mental Health And Sustainability

Here's a British outdoor brand making mental health and sustainability big parts of their mission

Bear | Q&A With The Co-Founder Oscar Boatfield
Skiing

Piste Off TV | A Guide To Ski Touring Bindings

Here's everything to know about ski touring bindings

Piste Off TV Is Back | Ski Touring Binding Buyer's Guide
Running

Hoka Carbon X 2 Project | New 100Km WR?

A group of elite ultrarunners have their sights set on breaking the 100km world record

Hoka Carbon X 2 Project | Ultrarunners Aiming To Challenge 100Km World Record
Multi Sport

Caffeine Chronicles | Why We Love Coffee Outdoors

What's the most memorable outdoor coffee you've ever had?

The Caffeine Chronicles | What's The Best Outdoor Coffee You've Ever Had?
Skiing

Ski Touring Backpacks | Best For 2021

Lightweight, durable, comfortable. We bring you the best backpacks for ski touring – all chosen by our experts

Best Ski Touring Backpacks 2021 | Buyer's Guide
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production