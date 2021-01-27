We know. We know. You’re gutted that you missed out on the epic prize for our Christmas Miracle competition and you’ve only just stopped crying about it but, look, what if we told you that we have another competition where you could win yourself a smexy (smart + sexy) pair of Head Kore 117 skis worth £650.

That’s right. You could be at peace with the pistes on these 2,000 gram skis that bring bucket loads of stability, strength, and free ride sauce to those snowy slopes. Remember skiing? That was fun.

Head put together a seriously impressive ski in the form of the Kore 117. Here’s what the Head Spokesperson had to say when asked them to give us the inside scoop on the ski back in 2019.

“A story of innovation and design, lightness and strength, and a new horizon for freeride. Innovation is about discovering what is truly necessary, it’s not a process of addition, but selection.

“Take away the baggage and extra weight and leave only the purest. Leave only the core. Kore skis offer the purest in lightness, flotation and control. Lightness is achieved by fusing Graphene, Koroyd, and Karuba wood into the core of the ski.”

“Flotation comes from the graphene in the tip and tail which allows for a thinner profile maximising flotation and manoeuvrability in soft snow. Supreme control is dialled in from the shock absorbing Koroyd layer and Graphene working together for strong torsional stiffness and grip”

Alright, calm down. We know you’re eager to enter this very good competition. And, who can blame you? Before doing that though, be sure to go and check out the terms and conditions. Don’t worry. Nothing dodgy. Just nice to be on the level, isn’t it?

Terms and Conditions

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of Head Kore 117 skis, sign up here.

By entering this competition, you give consent for us to add you to our newsletter mailing list. The closing date for the Head Kore 117 skis competition is 23:59 on the 14th of February 2021. The winner will be notified via email.

