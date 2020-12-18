It’s been one of those years hasn’t it? One of those years that’s had many more downs than ups. It’s battered us. It’s bruised us. It’s left us face pressed up against the window, looking at the outside and wondering if we’ll ever get to go out and enjoy it in the same way again.

Against all odds though, you’re still here – reading all about our ‘Christmas Miracle’ competition and hoping that 2021 is the year that turns it all around. There’s obviously no way one simple competition can outweigh all the bad vibes that have happened this year but we do like to think, in some small way, the winner of this absolutely mega prize bundle will come away from 2020 and think “Yeah, OK. 2020 was still terrible but, fair play, it ended on a high.”

What can you win by entering ‘The Mpora Christmas Miracle Competition’ then? Well, quite a lot. See below for what one (yes, just one) lucky winner of our competition could be walking away with. The combined RRP of all this product, by the way, is roughly £1,400. All items featured in our Ski 100.



















Terms and Conditions

By signing up for this competition, you are giving us permission to add you to our newsletter mailing list. Prizes in bundle may, due to unforeseen circumstances, differ slightly. The winner will be notified of any such change prior to delivery. The competition will close at 23:59 on the 6th of January 2021.

