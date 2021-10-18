Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Skiing

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Dalbello Panterra 95 W offers a high-performance boot with a female-specific fit

Why we chose the Dalbello Panterra 95 W: Customisable, powerful, anatomical fit

Flex: 95
Last: 99 – 101 mm
Cuff Range: 51
Forward Lean:
BSL: 278 mm (23.0)
Binding Compatibility: Alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,800g
Price: £350 / €400 / $500

Multidirectional burly buckles, 3D grip texture, and GripWalk soles – Dalbello’s Panterra look like they mean business. Luckily, the Panterra 95 women’s ski boots ski like it too. In fact, Dalbello’s approach to their entire Panterra range is business-like. The Italian brand has produced a boot with staggering levels of versatility and customisation from beginner to expert.

Aimed at intermediate to advanced women, the Panterra 95 W is friendly, functional and (thanks to a fresh coat of white paint replacing last season’s glitter) looks bad-ass.

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Build

Dalbello’s Cabrio construction (shell, cuff, and tongue) provides bomb-proof shock absorption and an impressive range of movement, which makes the Panterra so versatile. Take your Panterras into the park and you’ll be thankful for their progressive flex and impact absorption, or flick the cuff lock mechanism into play and you’ll be hiking away with a 51 degree walk mode.

The Dynalink heel buckle – uniquely positioned over the ankle – anchors your heel and ankle into place and puts a stop to movement caused by high impact landings off bumps and jumps.

A highlight of Dalbello’s Cabrio boots, the tongue can be swapped for a stiffer or softer flex. Intermediate skiers should find that the Panterra’s accommodating 95 flex (as well as flex control integrated into the walk mechanism) have you covered. But if you’re progressing too quickly for the boots, simply switch in a medium or stiff flex tongue. The Panterra 95 W comes in at a (reasonably) heavy 1.8kg per boot, although that’s not nearly as burly as the boots look.

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Fit

Now for the most exciting part, the Panterra 95 W’s array of customisable features. First off, the Panterra 95 W’s customisable last width (from 99-101 mm) makes it suitable for skiers with medium to wide feet. Next, the updated Instant Fit (IF) liner is heat-moldable in critical areas. But if fur trimmings don’t tickle your fancy, switch the IF liner for an ID liner, which offers 100% thermo-customisation. Finally, Dalbello’s variable ramp angle allows boot-fitters to adjust the forward lean to achieve a perfectly centred stance before you’ve even stepped onto snow.

The Panterra 95 W isn’t simply a softer-flexed version of the men’s range either. The boot is truly designed around women’s foot and limb shapes. A narrower heel pocket and wider forefoot than the men’s equivalent works to anchor women’s feet into the back of the boot whilst preventing toe-crush. Similarly, a removable insert widens the boot cuff by a whole 5 cm and lowers the boot height by 1.5 cm. Add a 22.5 MP starting size (UK 3.5) into the mix, and the Panterra 95 W offers exciting levels of customisation and comfort for women.

Who Is The Dalbello Panterra 95 W For?

Sure, the Panterra 95 W can cruise on piste, but leaving these boots to groomers alone doesn’t give them their chance to shine. To reap the rewards of their unique Cabrio design and, in Dalbello’s words, ‘legendary fit’, these boots need to be taken for a ride all over the mountain. Intermediate skiers looking to leave behind the predictability of the piste will appreciate the Dalbello Panterra 95 W’s accommodating 95 flex and wealth of all-mountain/freeride features.

What Is The Dalbello Panterra 95 W Good At?

Fit: 9/10
Performance: 8/10
Weight: 6/10

