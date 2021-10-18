Why we chose the Dalbello Panterra 95 W: Customisable, powerful, anatomical fit

Flex: 95

Last: 99 – 101 mm

Cuff Range: 51

Forward Lean:

BSL: 278 mm (23.0)

Binding Compatibility: Alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,800g

Price: £350 / €400 / $500

Multidirectional burly buckles, 3D grip texture, and GripWalk soles – Dalbello’s Panterra look like they mean business. Luckily, the Panterra 95 women’s ski boots ski like it too. In fact, Dalbello’s approach to their entire Panterra range is business-like. The Italian brand has produced a boot with staggering levels of versatility and customisation from beginner to expert.

Aimed at intermediate to advanced women, the Panterra 95 W is friendly, functional and (thanks to a fresh coat of white paint replacing last season’s glitter) looks bad-ass.

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Build

Dalbello’s Cabrio construction (shell, cuff, and tongue) provides bomb-proof shock absorption and an impressive range of movement, which makes the Panterra so versatile. Take your Panterras into the park and you’ll be thankful for their progressive flex and impact absorption, or flick the cuff lock mechanism into play and you’ll be hiking away with a 51 degree walk mode.

The Dynalink heel buckle – uniquely positioned over the ankle – anchors your heel and ankle into place and puts a stop to movement caused by high impact landings off bumps and jumps.

A highlight of Dalbello’s Cabrio boots, the tongue can be swapped for a stiffer or softer flex. Intermediate skiers should find that the Panterra’s accommodating 95 flex (as well as flex control integrated into the walk mechanism) have you covered. But if you’re progressing too quickly for the boots, simply switch in a medium or stiff flex tongue. The Panterra 95 W comes in at a (reasonably) heavy 1.8kg per boot, although that’s not nearly as burly as the boots look.