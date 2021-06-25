Best Women’s Ski Boots | Ski Boots Designed With A Women's Foot In Mind - Mpora

Best Women’s Ski Boots | Ski Boots Designed With A Women’s Foot In Mind

PSA: Many women require ski boots over a 110 flex rating. We break down the issues with women's ski boot design and pick our favourites for the coming season

As conversations with my female colleagues and friends in snowsports confirmed, the quest to acquire well-fitting and high-performing women’s ski boots is an uphill battle from the get-go. If you are reading this article, chances are that you are only too aware of the issues preventing women from finding their perfect ski boot match.

“The quest to acquire well-fitting and high-performing women’s ski boots is an uphill battle from the get-go”

With that being said, recommending the best women’s ski boots didn’t sit comfortably with me without noting that the range on offer is disappointingly limited.

Women’s Ski Boot Design

First off, it’s worth clarifying what the difference is between a ‘men’s’ and ‘women’s’ boot. Aesthetics and marketing jargon aside (that’s a problem for another day), ‘women’s’ boots are specifically designed to accommodate women’s limb and foot shapes. They often feature lower and wider boot cuffs, narrower heel pockets, and roomier toe boxes. They also start in smaller Mondopoint sizes and at lower flex ratings to account for smaller-footed and lighter weight skiers.

Women’s boots are designed to accommodate women’s limbs and foot shapes

We’re all in favour of women’s-specific features, but as Wombcork’s recent memes delightfully highlight, brands appear to think that women simply don’t require the support and power delivered by boots with higher than a 110 flex. Consequently, many women’s-specific boots currently available don’t account for high-performing female skiers.

The Options For Women

The unwritten rule seems to be that women looking for higher performance – whether in terms of flex rating or technical features that permit access to challenging terrain – should simply grab a men’s or a unisex boot. Not only does this convey an inaccurate and damaging message (women = recreational skiers; men = performance skiers), it is also often a practical impossibility.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WOMB TANG MEMES (@wombcork)

Women are all for getting hold of a pair of high-flex boots, but swimming around in knee high boots isn’t going to cut it for shorter or smaller-footed women (men’s boots typically start in a Mondopoint 24.0/UK 5 without lower cuff options).

Conversely, women who fit a ‘men’s’ or ‘unisex’ boot or require a larger size, frequently require modifications to, for example, create roomier cuffs or to prevent heel slip. Instead, women are left conjuring up boot modifications whilst enduring stunted comfort and performance.

“The 2021/22 season looks set to offer the most impressive range of versatile and performing women’s boots”

Of course, brands can’t invent a one-boot solution to every woman’s ski needs. Any skier’s ideal boot depends on a variety of factors – foot shape, volume, size weight, ability, and end goals to name a few. But finding the perfect match requires options. Options that have, until recently, been lacking to women (and in particular, compared to the wealth of choice available to men).

Thankfully, the 2021/22 season looks set to offer the most impressive range of versatile and performing women’s boots to date. It’s exciting to see the results of brands’ increased willingness to collaborate with and listen to their female athletes’ and clientele’s feedback. So, to streamline your boot quest, we’ve selected the top 10 women’s ski boots that deliver quality fit and performance.

We’ve selected a range of women’s-specific and unisex boots here, but a boot is a boot, and we recommend going with whichever option best suits your body, ability, goals and makes you stoked to ski – be it ‘men’s, ‘women’s’ or ‘unisex’. Always visit a boot-fitter to ensure your boot matches your foot shape and to make any necessary adjustments.

Best Ski Boots For Women

  • Full Tilt Soul Sister 100
  • K2 Mindbender Alliance 110
  • Head Raptor 120 S & 140 S RS
  • Atomic Redster STI 110 LC
  • Tecnica Cochise Pro W
  • Tecnica Zero G Tour W
  • Dynafit TLT8 Expedition CL Boot W
  • Dalbello Panterra 95 W
  • Atomic Hawx Prime 85 W
  • Lange RX 110 W LV

Full Tilt Soul Sister 100

Flex: 100
Sizes (Mondopoint): 23.5 – 27.5
Best For: Park and moguls

Maggie Voisin, Mathilde Gremaud, Caroline Claire, Taylor Lundquist, Perinne Laffont…the list of freestyle athletes repping Full Tilt’s Soul Sister 100 is stacked. Unlike now typical two-piece boot constructions, the Soul Sister’s three-piece construction (shell, spine, and tongue piece) enables the boot’s shell to flex infinitely with your ankle joints to accommodate your lower leg’s full range of movement.

This allows the Soul Sister to shine on pretty much anything involving heavy impacts and a bumpier ride, making the Soul Sister 100 a fan favourite amongst freestyle skiers.

Added bonus: simply switch out the Soul Sister’s tongue for a higher or lower flex rating to seamlessly adjust the Soul Sister’s stiffness.

Selected for the 20/21 Mpora Ski 100. Check out our full
Full Tilt Soul Sister 100 review here.

K2 Mindbender Alliance 110

Flex: 100
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.5 – 27.5
Best For: All-mountain, freeride and alpine touring

K2’s Mindbender Alliance 110 delivers no-compromise all-mountain and freeride performance. We wouldn’t expect anything less from a boot designed in conjunction with K2’s Women’s Alliance, and donned by the backflipping Queen of Corbet’s Couloir, Veronica Paulson.

Featuring tech fittings, a 50-degree range of motion walk mechanism, and a new ‘Powerlite’ shell, K2 have created a hard-charging freeride boot that won’t bog you down in the backcountry. All of this is packed into a moderate 98mm last low weight of 1640g (at MP 24.5). When it comes to all-mountain versatility and performance, the Mindbender Alliance 110 comes pretty close to a one-boot wonder.

Check out the Mindbender Alliance 110 here:
k2snow.com

Head Raptor 120 S & 140 S RS

Flex: 120 & 140
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.0 – 30.5
Best For: Piste and expert freeride

‘Changed my skiing’ and ‘best I’ve had’ are two of the responses I received from women raving about their Head Raptors.

The Raptor’s ‘Worldcup inspired’ race fit, narrow 94mm last (at MP 25.5), and micro-adjustable wrap-around buckles optimise your foot’s power transmission. To achieve the most precise fit, Head’s Liquid Fit technology enables boot-fitters to inject gel into the liner to correctly secure your heel and ankle in the boot’s pocket and eliminate unwanted movement.

Little wonder, then, that a less traditional Raptor compliment came in the form of: ‘amazing if you have small feet and want your foot to be basically immobile’. It might not sound too appetising, but an immobile foot is a happy foot when it comes to high performance!

Ladies, the verdict is in: the Raptor RS 120 and 140 have you covered for ultimate stiffness, accuracy, and speed.

Check out the Head Raptor 140S RS here:
head.com

Atomic Redster STI 110 LC

Flex: 110
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.0 – 27.5
Best For: Piste, freeride and park

Shorties can join my sub-five-foot self in rejoicing for Atomic’s lower cuff (LC) Redster. A modified world-class race boot, the Redster STI 110 LC is the boot for small and mighty women.

A lower cuff ensures the boot sits at the appropriate shin height for shorter-limbed skiers, whilst a thinner shell material enables lighter skiers to fully pressurise the boot. These adjustments aside, the Redster STI 110 LC provides the same precision fit and performance as its stiffer family members.

An ultra-narrow 93mm last (at MP 26.5) and low-volume fit makes for ultra-direct power transmission. You’re essentially looking at a (significantly) friendlier version of Michaela Shiffrin’s race boots. More good news: Atomic Redsters deliver equally top-notch performance outside of the gates. Find Redster variations topping halfpipe and freeride podiums on the feet of Nico Porteous and Arianna Tricomi.

*The Redster STI 110 also has a regular cuff model, as well as a 130 flex option (regular cuff only) if you’re looking to ramp up stiffness.

Check out the Atomic Redster STI 110 LC here:
shop.atomic.com

Tecnica Cochise Pro W

Flex: 120
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.5 – 27.5
Best For: All-mountain, freeride and alpine touring

Tecnica claim their 2021/22 Cochise series ‘sets new standards in high performance and versatility’, and their 2021 ISPO Award shows these boots walk the walk as well as Tecnica talk the talk. With four women’s-specific options covering a wide spectrum of flex ratings (85, 95, 105, 120), Tecnica’s revised Cochise range leads the way for inclusive and technical women’s alpine touring boots.

Developed alongside Tecnica’s Women2Women project, the Cochise Pro W is a welcome forerunner for expert women’s alpine touring boots. With its 120 flex (something of a novelty for women’s boots), the Cochise Pro W delivers impressive downhill stability and power thanks to a sturdy PU lower shell.

The Cochise boots’ T-Ride walk system now includes an integrated lock mechanism so you can enter downhill send mode feeling fully secure in your equipment. A 50-degree range of motion and Vibram soles ensure the Cochise Pro W offers the best of both worlds in terms of uphill/downhill performance.

Coming out for the 21/22 winter season, we’ll be sure to bring you our full Technica Cochise Pro W review as soon as it drops.

Tecnica Zero G Tour W

Flex: 105
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.0 – 27.5
Best For: Alpine touring

(alpine touring) (MP 22.0-27.5)

Tecnica hits the jackpot again with their predominantly touring-focused boot, which still cuts it on the downhill. The Zero G Tour W maintains a familiar alpine, four-buckle construction whilst shaving off grams for uphill efficiency.

Lightweight magnesium buckles and an extra light liner combine to deliver the Zero G Tour W’s total 1500g per-boot weight (at MP 26.5). The Zero G Tour W’s Vibram soles and updated mobility cuff system, which enables a 55-degree range of motion walk mode, kit you out for those uphill adventures.

With its solid 105 flex, we love the Zero G Tour for its inclusive feel, making touring and backcountry missions accessible to a range of mountain enthusiasts.

*If you’re looking for a stouter flex, opt for the Zero G Tour W’s big sister, the Zero G Scout, which offers a 115 flex at a reduced weight.

Check out the Zero G Tour W here:
blizzard-tecnica.com

 

Dynafit TLT8 Expedition CL Boot W

Flex: 100
Sizes (Mondopoint): 23.0 – 27.5
Best For: Ski mountaineering

From the mountain endurance sports experts, Dynafit, comes an equally adept women’s ski mountaineering boot. Dynafit’s TLT8 Expedition CL W has one goal: to get you to the top of the mountain as quickly and securely as possible.

It incorporates a whole host of features to maximise uphill efficiency. The boot cuff rotates up to 60 degrees, enabling a near-unbeatable range of movement and the Ultra Lock 4.0 system allows you to instantly snap out of walk mode with a simple close of the boot’s buckle. By shortening the boot’s nose and outer sole length and inserting an ultra-light liner, Dynafit reduced the TLT8 Expedition CL W to a mere 920g (at MP 25.5)! A feather-light boot for the ascent-oriented skier.

Check out the Dynafit Expedition CL Boot here:
dynafit.com

Dalbello Panterra 95 W

Flex: 95
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.5 – 27.5
Best For: All-mountain; freeride

Multidirectional buckles, 3D grip texture, GripWalk soles, and a walk mechanism… Dalbello’s Panterras look like they mean business. Luckily, the Panterra 95 W skis like it too.

Dalbello’s Cabrio construction (shell, cuff, and tongue) provides bomb-proof shock absorption and an impressive range of movement. With an accommodating 95 flex, intermediate-advanced skiers looking to leave behind the predictability of the piste will appreciate these all-mountain/freeride qualities.

The Panterra 95 W’s adjustable 99-101 mm last suits skiers with medium-wide feet and a removable insert widens the cuff by a whole 5 cm and lowers the boot height by 1.5 cm. Add a 22.5 MP starting size and heat mouldable liner option into the mix, and the Panterra 95 W offers exciting levels of customisation and comfort for women.

Check out the Dalbello Panterra 95 W here:
dalbello.it

Atomic Hawx Prime 85 W

Flex: 85
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.0 – 27.5
Best For: Intermediate all-mountain

Atomic knocks it out of the park with their best-selling Hawx range. The Hawx series offers narrow, medium, and wide all-mountain options ranging from 85 to 115 flex ratings.

Atomic are pushing to give women the choice they deserve across all their lines. Rumour has it that we will see a women’s Hawx Ulta XTD 130 for 2021/22 – what would be the stiffest women’s-specific alpine touring boot out there.)

Atomic’s Hawx Prime 85 W is our pick for a reliable, no-frills alpine boot. This isn’t any bog-standard boot, however. Atomic’s Prolite construction includes only the most essential aspects of the boot’s frame, reinforced for stability. The result is a slimmed-down, lightweight, and efficient boot (think minimalism, but for ski boots).

The Hawx Prime 85 W’s 100 mm last and build accommodates wider feet and higher insteps, and a removable spoiler enables you to increase the boot’s cuff width so you can wave goodbye to both calf pinching and boot swimming. For more traditional alpine skiers, the Hawx Prime 85 W’s simplicity makes it a winner.

Check out the Atomic Hawx Prime 85 W here:
shop.atomic.com

You can also see our full Ski 100 review for Atomic Prime 115 W here

Lange RX 110 W LV

Flex: 110
Sizes (Mondopoint): 22.0 – 27.5
Best For: Intermediate-advanced piste

Want the technicality of a race boot, without the foot cramp? Lange’s RX 110 W LV is a race-inspired boot in construction and looks, with a whole lot more comfort. Lange take a reasonably narrow and low volume (LV) 97 mm last and their classic heel pocket for extra-secure foot hold, while adding features to significantly cushion the boot.

Lange’s new ‘Shin Control’ custom liner, for example, mimics your shin shape to rid you of shin bang and pesky pressure points. Stronger skiers, beware the flex feels a little softer than its 110 rating. But this only makes the Lange RX 110 W LV more amenable to lighter weight skiers and intermediate skiers on the hunt for progression.

For wider-footed skiers, Lange make the RX 110 in a 100mm last version.

Check out the Lange RX 110 LV here:
lange-boots.com

Skiing

