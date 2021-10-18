Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

Dabello has created a freetouring machine with the all-new 130 flex Quantum Free boot

Why we chose the Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130: High performance, lightweight, efficient 

Flex: 130 mm
Last: 100 mm
Cuff Range: 65°
BSL: 305 mm (27.5)
Binding Compatibility: Tech (pin) bindings only
Weight (per boot): 1,313g (27.5)
Price: £600 / €660 / $750

BUY HERE

Dalbello launched their Quantum range of ski touring boots, with the Quantum Asolo Factory ski mountaineering boot, to high acclaim. Now, for 2021, the Italian boot manufacturer is bringing this ultralight Quantum concept to the freeride skiing market with the seriously impressive Dalbello Quantum Free 130.

On first impressions, the Quantum Free Asolo might look very similar to that first Quantum boot but Dalbello has borrowed a few bits from their other, extremely successful, freeride boots to help juice up the flex rating of this extremely lightweight boot.

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 Build

The first, and quite possibly the biggest, change is under the hood. Dalbello has ripped out the thin liner found on the original Quantum Asolo, and has replaced it with what looks to be extremely close to a regular alpine liner. This ‘IF Touring Pro’ liner features high-density foam in all the important areas to provide a snug wrap around the foot. And, being a proper liner, it can be fully customised to the shape of your foot.

It was the two-piece X dual link cuff that gave the original Quantum Asolo a whopping 65 degrees of cuff range of motion. And, we’re glad to report, this has been continued with the Quantum Free. It features the same second pivot point which allows the front of the cuff to pivot to previously impossible levels.

While the previous Quantum Asolo featured a single motion ski / walk leaver that loosened the whole of the upper in one, Dalbello has opted for a traditional design to lock off the Quantum Free cuff. This ski / walk system, which looks pretty similar to that found on the likes of a Zero G Tour and Scarpa F1 LT, features a simple lever that locks into position to give the upper a solid locking mechanism. It’s also got a pretty handy latch that snaps into place when the lever is down, to avoid the level accidentally being switched to ski mode mid-ski.

The cuff of the boot can then be tightened through a wired buckle and 30 mm booster strap. Dabello has also binned their version of a BOA system in place of a more secure and, presumably, more reliable wired buckle closing system.

Dalbello Quantum Free 130 Fit

The Dalbello Quantum Free 130 has been given a (slightly) roomier fit with a 100 mm last, for comfort over big touring missions. The 130 flex felt extremely impressive, especially when you factor in the 1,313 gram (for a 27.5) weight of this boot. 

Who Is The Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 For?

If you’re looking for a ski touring boot that can tour as well as it can ski, then you don’t really need to look any further than the Dalbello Quantum Free. The 130 flex, combined with the excellent 65 degrees of range of motion make for an unrivalled freetouring package.

What Is The Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 Good At?

Ski touring: 9/10
Downhill Performance: 8/10
Comfort: 8/10

You May Also Like

Share

Topics:

Ski Boots

Related Articles

Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour W | Review

The Zero G Tour W is a lightweight and efficient ski mountaineering boot, with a women-specific fit

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Women’s Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

The Dalbello Panterra 95 W offers a high-performance boot with a female-specific fit

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW | Review

The Cochise family of freeride-specific touring boots gets an update

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 - 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 | Review

The new and updated First Chair 100 is a fantastic all-mountain boot

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach | Review

Full Tilt have shaved the grams off the Ascendant to create a versatile ski touring boot

Full Tilt Ascendant Approach Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

K2 Recon 120 | Review

The K2 Recon 120 provides an energetic ride without a weight sacrifice

K2 Recon 120 Ski Boots 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production