Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

Why we chose the Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130: High performance, lightweight, efficient

Flex: 130 mm

Last: 100 mm

Cuff Range: 65°

BSL: 305 mm (27.5)

Binding Compatibility: Tech (pin) bindings only

Weight (per boot): 1,313g (27.5)

Price: £600 / €660 / $750

Dalbello launched their Quantum range of ski touring boots, with the Quantum Asolo Factory ski mountaineering boot, to high acclaim. Now, for 2021, the Italian boot manufacturer is bringing this ultralight Quantum concept to the freeride skiing market with the seriously impressive Dalbello Quantum Free 130.

On first impressions, the Quantum Free Asolo might look very similar to that first Quantum boot but Dalbello has borrowed a few bits from their other, extremely successful, freeride boots to help juice up the flex rating of this extremely lightweight boot.

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 Build

The first, and quite possibly the biggest, change is under the hood. Dalbello has ripped out the thin liner found on the original Quantum Asolo, and has replaced it with what looks to be extremely close to a regular alpine liner. This ‘IF Touring Pro’ liner features high-density foam in all the important areas to provide a snug wrap around the foot. And, being a proper liner, it can be fully customised to the shape of your foot.

It was the two-piece X dual link cuff that gave the original Quantum Asolo a whopping 65 degrees of cuff range of motion. And, we’re glad to report, this has been continued with the Quantum Free. It features the same second pivot point which allows the front of the cuff to pivot to previously impossible levels.