This essentially means that all you’ve got to do to get into ski mode is flip this walk lever and, voila, you’re in walk mode. Once you’re at the top of your ascent, all it takes is a simple flip of the leaver downwards and you’re back in ski mode. If only all boot transitions were that easy.

The next update is found on the tongue. The Hoji Free and Pro Tour had a U-shaped cutout at the top of the tongue which gave a little fore-aft flex. New for the Radical Pro boot, Dynafit have swapped out the cut out in place of a flex zone that sits towards the centre of the tongue. This flex zone is claimed to give the boot a better power transfer as you flex into the tongue.

Then, when you’re looking to tour up hill for another lap, the tongue also helps to reduce friction through each stride, helping to boost the already impressive 60 degrees of range.

Dynafit Radical Pro Fit

Coming in with a 103.5 mm last, it’s a little wider than the Hoji Free boot. This has been done to give the boot more comfort over longer ski tours, whereas the 130 flex Hoji Free is designed for pure performance.

Continuing with the fit, it also looks like they’ve opened things up around the instep, creating a little more volume for those with higher insteps. This also makes the boots super easy to slip on – something you’ll be thankful for during those freezing alpine starts from the hut.

Who Is The Dynafit Radical Pro For?

This whole package comes in at a weight of 1,400 grams per boot which isn’t bad at all for a 120 flex rated boot. The most obvious people this boot is going to cater for are those with slightly wider feet, or who may prefer a slightly softer flex than the 130 rated Hoji Free. The extra width will also be great for people seeking a little more comfort for longer, or multi, days in the mountains.

It’s always great to see brands listening and reacting to the wants and needs from the ski touring community. In doing so, Dynafit managed to fine tune a performance-focused product, and brought their technology to a wider audience.

What Is The Dynafit Radical Pro Good At?

Touring: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Comfort: 8/10

