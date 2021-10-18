Dynafit Radical Pro Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Dynafit Radical Pro Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review

The Hoji-inspired range of ski touring boots sees a new member in the Radical Pro

Why we chose the Dynafit Radical Pro: Innovative, comfortable, lightweight 

Flex: 120
Last: 103.5
Cuff Range: 60°
Forward Lean: 11°
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,400g (26.5)
Price: £560 / 600 / $800

Whenever Dynafit and Eric Hjorleifson lock themselves in a room together, with the goal of creating ski gear, you know they’re going to come out with something exciting. The ground-breaking Dynafit Beast binding and Pro Tour boots were great examples of this; now, for the 21/22 season, Dynafit and Hoji have looked to further improve the Pro Tour ski touring boot by making it appeal to a wider range of skiers.

This new Radical Pro Boot slots in next to the Hoji Free boot, replacing the old Hoji Pro Tour. The Hoji Pro Tour featured Dynafit’s speed nose meaning it lacked the toe and heel welt to fit into hybrid of touring bindings – such as the Salomon Shift and Marker Duke PT 16.

The lack of binding compatibility found on the Pro Tour was a big turn off for many, so it’s great to see Dynafit done away with the Speed Nose and slapped on a good old toe and heel welt. More often than not, a boot of this flex (120) will be used driving bigger skis and heavier hybrid touring bindings.

Dynafit Radical Pro Build

Onto the build, the Radical Pros feature Dynafit’s Hoji Free Lock system. Now, if you’re new to the Hoji Free Lock, listen up as these are a thing of beauty. Developed by freeskier and legend Eric Hjorleifson, the Hoji Free Lock is a single motion walk/ski lever.

When you flip the lever, a bar slides up, releasing the boot into walk mode. At the same time, the lever releases a cable which loosens both the upper cuff buckle and the powerstrap in one.

This essentially means that all you’ve got to do to get into ski mode is flip this walk lever and, voila, you’re in walk mode. Once you’re at the top of your ascent, all it takes is a simple flip of the leaver downwards and you’re back in ski mode. If only all boot transitions were that easy.

The next update is found on the tongue. The Hoji Free and Pro Tour had a U-shaped cutout at the top of the tongue which gave a little fore-aft flex. New for the Radical Pro boot, Dynafit have swapped out the cut out in place of a flex zone that sits towards the centre of the tongue. This flex zone is claimed to give the boot a better power transfer as you flex into the tongue.

Then, when you’re looking to tour up hill for another lap, the tongue also helps to reduce friction through each stride, helping to boost the already impressive 60 degrees of range.

Dynafit Radical Pro Fit

Coming in with a 103.5 mm last, it’s a little wider than the Hoji Free boot. This has been done to give the boot more comfort over longer ski tours, whereas the 130 flex Hoji Free is designed for pure performance.

Continuing with the fit, it also looks like they’ve opened things up around the instep, creating a little more volume for those with higher insteps. This also makes the boots super easy to slip on – something you’ll be thankful for during those freezing alpine starts from the hut.

Who Is The Dynafit Radical Pro For?

This whole package comes in at a weight of 1,400 grams per boot which isn’t bad at all for a 120 flex rated boot. The most obvious people this boot is going to cater for are those with slightly wider feet, or who may prefer a slightly softer flex than the 130 rated Hoji Free. The extra width will also be great for people seeking a little more comfort for longer, or multi, days in the mountains.

It’s always great to see brands listening and reacting to the wants and needs from the ski touring community. In doing so, Dynafit managed to fine tune a performance-focused product, and brought their technology to a wider audience.

What Is The Dynafit Radical Pro Good At?

Touring: 8/10
Performance: 8/10
Comfort: 8/10

