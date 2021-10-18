Why we chose the Dynafit Radical Pro: Innovative, comfortable, lightweight
Flex: 120
Last: 103.5
Cuff Range: 60°
Forward Lean: 11°
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,400g (26.5)
Price: £560 / 600 / $800
BUY HERE
Whenever Dynafit and Eric Hjorleifson lock themselves in a room together, with the goal of creating ski gear, you know they’re going to come out with something exciting. The ground-breaking Dynafit Beast binding and Pro Tour boots were great examples of this; now, for the 21/22 season, Dynafit and Hoji have looked to further improve the Pro Tour ski touring boot by making it appeal to a wider range of skiers.
This new Radical Pro Boot slots in next to the Hoji Free boot, replacing the old Hoji Pro Tour. The Hoji Pro Tour featured Dynafit’s speed nose meaning it lacked the toe and heel welt to fit into hybrid of touring bindings – such as the Salomon Shift and Marker Duke PT 16.
The lack of binding compatibility found on the Pro Tour was a big turn off for many, so it’s great to see Dynafit done away with the Speed Nose and slapped on a good old toe and heel welt. More often than not, a boot of this flex (120) will be used driving bigger skis and heavier hybrid touring bindings.
Dynafit Radical Pro Build
Onto the build, the Radical Pros feature Dynafit’s Hoji Free Lock system. Now, if you’re new to the Hoji Free Lock, listen up as these are a thing of beauty. Developed by freeskier and legend Eric Hjorleifson, the Hoji Free Lock is a single motion walk/ski lever.
When you flip the lever, a bar slides up, releasing the boot into walk mode. At the same time, the lever releases a cable which loosens both the upper cuff buckle and the powerstrap in one.
Share