Why we chose the Marker Duke PT 16: Durable, reliable, safe

Weight per binding: 1050 (toe removed) or 1350g (alpine toe attached)

Release Value: 6 – 16

Riser Heights: 0˚& 10˚

Brake Sizes: 100 & 125 mm

Heel Adjustment: 60 mm

Price: £550

There’s usually a standout ski touring binding revealed at ISPO every year. First was the groundbreaking Dynafit Beast, then the fully-hybrid tech / alpine Salomon Shift Binding, and now for 2020, there’s this, the Marker Duke PT 16 – a binding that takes all the good stuff from the Salomon Shift and steps it up a notch or two.

Those after a true tech binding experience on the way up, with as close to an alpine binding for the way down and who don’t mind paying a little extra in the weight department, should certainly get the Marker Duke PT 16 on their list – here’s why.

Marker Duke PT 16 Build

The tech / alpine ‘hybrid’ binding market is an interesting one to watch, with each brand weighing in with their own solutions in an effort to create a best of both worlds binding. There are some really interesting designs being released, and that’s certainly the case with the Marker Duke PT 16.

The Duke PT 16 features a toe that’s made up of two components. First is an alpine piece that works just like a normal downhill binding, with toe wings holding your boot in place and offering release when needed. This toe piece can be flipped forward, or completely removed and stowed in your pack, revealing a tech (pin) binding beneath.

This tech binding toe works just like a regular tech binding in touring mode, where a simple step on the toe lever will snap the toe wings shut on the tech inserts of your boot. A lever also sits on the front of the binding to remove your boot from the toe.