Marker Duke PT 16 Touring Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Marker Duke PT 16 Touring Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review

Marker have taken a step closer to creating the ultimate freeride touring binding with the new Marker Duke PT 16

Why we chose the Marker Duke PT 16: Durable, reliable, safe 

Weight per binding: 1050 (toe removed) or 1350g (alpine toe attached)
Release Value: 6 – 16
Riser Heights: 0˚& 10˚
Brake Sizes: 100 & 125 mm
Heel Adjustment: 60 mm
Price: £550

Buy Here

There’s usually a standout ski touring binding revealed at ISPO every year. First was the groundbreaking Dynafit Beast, then the fully-hybrid tech / alpine Salomon Shift Binding, and now for 2020, there’s this, the Marker Duke PT 16 – a binding that takes all the good stuff from the Salomon Shift and steps it up a notch or two.

Those after a true tech binding experience on the way up, with as close to an alpine binding for the way down and who don’t mind paying a little extra in the weight department, should certainly get the Marker Duke PT 16 on their list – here’s why.

“A binding that takes all the good stuff from the Salomon Shift and steps it up a notch or two”

Marker Duke PT 16 Build

The tech / alpine ‘hybrid’ binding market is an interesting one to watch, with each brand weighing in with their own solutions in an effort to create a best of both worlds binding. There are some really interesting designs being released, and that’s certainly the case with the Marker Duke PT 16.

The Duke PT 16 features a toe that’s made up of two components. First is an alpine piece that works just like a normal downhill binding, with toe wings holding your boot in place and offering release when needed. This toe piece can be flipped forward, or completely removed and stowed in your pack, revealing a tech (pin) binding beneath.

This tech binding toe works just like a regular tech binding in touring mode, where a simple step on the toe lever will snap the toe wings shut on the tech inserts of your boot. A lever also sits on the front of the binding to remove your boot from the toe.

The heel looks pretty similar to that of the Jester 16. The only thing that’s different is the ability to stow the brakes away when you’re in tour mode. This can be done by flipping a tap backwards (pretty similar to the Armada Shift 10). A single touring heel riser can be easily accessed, offering a 10º riser option.

To put the binding back into alpine (downhill) mode, flip the brake lever back to release the brakes. Then, you just have to flip the toe unit back over and snap it down – job done. The binding then functions as a regular alpine binding, offering a beefed up construction, with a DIN release of 6–16.

“This really could be the holy grail of touring bindings”

Who Is The Duke PT 16 For?

Similar to the Shift 10 and 13, the Marker Duke PT is the closest thing to an alpine binding you can get. However this does come with a couple of trade offs. Firstly it’s on the heavy side, sitting at 1,350g in full downhill mode.

Secondly, some may find the removal of the toe piece one more thing that could go wrong in the backcountry (say, you lose the alpine toe unit in the middle of nowhere) and therefore prefer a binding that completely mitigates this risk.

If you do decide to go for the Duke PT 16, however, you’re going to be rewarded with the highest performing touring binding out there; one that acts just like an alpine binding on the way down, yet can easily be converted into a 1,050g tech binding for the way up. For the hard charging freeride skiers out there, this really could be the holy grail of touring bindings.

What The Duke PT 16’s Good At

Charging: 9/10
Touring: 7/10
Safety: 9/10

You May Also Like

Marker Jester 16 ID Ski Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review

ATK Freeraider 14 Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review

Share

Topics:

Marker Ski 100 2020/21 Ski Bindings

Related Articles

Skiing

The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review

The Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves are an exceptionally solid pair of gloves

The North Face Steep Purist Futurelight Gloves | Review
Skiing

Scarpa F1 LT Boot | Review

The F1 LT is a beast of a ski touring boot, capable of driving skis with power

Scarpa F1 LT Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Max 110 | Review

The classic S/Max continues, this time with the more accessible flex rating of 110

Salomon S/Max 110 Ski Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Salomon Shift Pro 130 | Review

Ask and you shall receive: Salomon bring a four-buckle touring boot to their lineup

Salomon Shift Pro 130 Ski Boot 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt Ascendant SC | Review

Sammy Carlson's pro model ticks all the boxes for the freeride focused backcountry skiers out there

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Touring Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review
Skiing

Plum Summit 12 | Review

Plum have created one of the most reliable tech bindings in the new Summit 12

Plum Summit 12 Touring Binding 2020 – 2021 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production