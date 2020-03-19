Social distancing and toilet roll hoarding; the whole world is facing some crazy and uncertain times right now, and we’re at a point where we all need to come together to do our bit in an effort to help fight ‘the big C’.

We do have the good people over at Faction to thank, however. As, although the best part of the world has dropped skis in an effort to tackle this problem, Faction have gone and dived deep into their vast footage banks to bring us some of their most buttery-smooth footage from their Folgefonna freestlyle shoot during the filming of their epic ‘The Collective’ ski film.

This means that you, and I, can live vicariously through these screens we’re now finding ourselves forced in front of and remember the good old days, where the only worries were if you’ll get powder or windblown snow on your next trip.

So feast your eyes on this epic footage, with some of the most progressive and creative riders out there right now, and that oh-so-sexy backdrop of ‘Fonna. Enjoy

