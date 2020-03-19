Folgefonna Freestyle | Faction Drop Nice Bonus Cut To Help You Forget Your Worries - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Folgefonna Freestyle | Faction Drop Nice Bonus Cut To Help You Forget Your Worries

Take a break from the stress of 2020 with this very nice freestyle video from Faction

Social distancing and toilet roll hoarding; the whole world is facing some crazy and uncertain times right now, and we’re at a point where we all need to come together to do our bit in an effort to help fight ‘the big C’.

We do have the good people over at Faction to thank, however. As, although the best part of the world has dropped skis in an effort to tackle this problem, Faction have gone and dived deep into their vast footage banks to bring us some of their most buttery-smooth footage from their Folgefonna freestlyle shoot during the filming of their epic ‘The Collective’ ski film.

“Faction have gone and dived deep into their vast footage banks to bring us some of their most buttery-smooth footage”

This means that you, and I, can live vicariously through these screens we’re now finding ourselves forced in front of and remember the good old days, where the only worries were if you’ll get powder or windblown snow on your next trip.

So feast your eyes on this epic footage, with some of the most progressive and creative riders out there right now, and that oh-so-sexy backdrop of ‘Fonna. Enjoy

You May Also Like

Piste Off TV Episode 3 | How To Get The Most Performance From Your Ski Boots

Chamonix First Descent | Julien Herry and Yannick Boissenot Ride Steep Line In France

Share

Topics:

Action Sports Freeskiing Skiing video

Related Articles

Skiing

Self Isolation | Top 10 Tips For Skiers

We turned an East London apartment into a ski mountaineer's dream

Self Isolation For Skiers | 10 Tips For Surviving Confinement
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

Take a break from the scary real-world news by watching this entertaining video content

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Travel

Travel Documentaries | 5 of the Best

Looking for a travel documentary to watch? Here's some of our favourite ones ever

Travel Documentary TV | 5 of the Best Travel Documentaries
Skiing

Piste Off TV | How To Maximise Ski Boot Performance

We're back in the Mpora ski cabin, with seven tips on getting the most performance out of your ski boots

Piste Off TV Episode 3 | How To Get The Most Performance From Your Ski Boots
Mountain Biking

Harry Schofield | Watch The 10-Year-Old Bike Wizard

Remember riding bikes when you were 10-years-old? Remember how bad you were?

Harry Schofield | This 10-Year-Old Is Better At Riding Bikes Than You And All Your Friends
Skiing

Piste Off TV | Guide To Ski Touring Boots

Lost amongst all the 'game changer' claims from ski boot manufacturers? We break down the need to know tech for ski touring boots

Piste Off TV | Guide To Buying Ski Touring Boots
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production