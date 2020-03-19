Another week, another episode of Piste Off TV. This week, we’re self isolating in the Mpora backcountry ski cabin whilst bringing you some tips on how to get the most performance (and comfort) out of your ski boots.

Whether you’ve just bought yourself a flash new pair of ski touring boots and finding that you’re getting a few comfort issues, or perhaps your old pair could do with a new lease of life (with a good, old fashioned beefing up) then there’ll be something for you in this video.

So buckle up, click on the below video and get ready to squeeze out as much performance as possible from your ski boots (although we’re fully aware it might be a while until you get to ski again).

