Full Tilt Ascendant SC Touring Boots 2020 – 2021 | Review

Sammy Carlson's pro model ticks all the boxes for the freeride focused backcountry skiers out there

Why we chose the Full Tilt Ascendant SC: Progressive, beefy, versatile

Flex: 120
Last (mm): 102
Cuff Range: 40° tongue in, 60° sans tongue
BSL: 311 mm (27)
Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified alpine bindings
Weight (per boot): 1,860g
Price: £450

When Full Tilt – a company most notable for their freestyle boots – finally weighed into the ski touring market with the original Ascendant back in 2018, you knew what direction they were going to take the boot: stiff and rowdy, with that classic Full Tilt progressive flex.

The Full Tilt Ascendant SC nails those three characteristics perfectly. Being Sammy Carlson’s pro model, this is a touring boot that puts the majority of its emphasis on the downhill. Aimed at the touring market that spend an equal split of their time within the resort, and beyond the ropes, the Full Tilt Ascendant SC comes in at a weight of 1,860 grams (with a flex rating of 120).

“Being Sammy Carlson’s pro model, this is a touring boot that puts the majority of its emphasis on the downhill”

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Build

The Ascendant SC is the stiffest boot in Full Tilt’s freetour range of touring boots. Featuring a removable 10 flex rated tongue, this equates to a flex rating of around 120. And of course, being a Full Tilt boot the majority of the stiffness of the boot is thanks to this tongue. It leaves you with a pretty smooth and progressive flex that starts soft, but stiffens up as you flex deeper into the tongue – giving a punchy response for those who drive their skis from the cuff.

This tongue can be whipped out of the boot as and when you need, for increased touring range of motion (ROM). Pop it in your backpack and you’re left with a claimed ROM of 60° (40° if you leave the tongue in).

On the buckle front, Full Tilt have done away with their classic fiddly cable design that you frequently see on their alpine boots, in favour of a simple buckle and ladder design. You’ve got one over your forefoot, another on the cuff and a really handy one directly over your instep, to help suck your heel into the heel cup. A beefy booster strap ties the boot up, featuring a nice camming mechanism that really allows you to crank up the cuff.

Full Tilt have long partnered with liner experts Intuition throughout their boot range. You’ll find an Intuition Pro Tour liner in the Ascendant, one that’ll work wonders in ramping up the flex of this boot. This’ll also keep a decent ROM, thanks to the ‘Tour Flex Notch’ cut out close to the Achilles Heel.  Adding a Pro Tour liner was one of our recommendations on how to get the most performance from your ski touring boots, so it’s great to see a boot packing one out of the factory.

“Full Tilt have hit it out the park with their ski touring boot release”

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Fit

A thinner foam has been used in the toe box in an effort to create a little extra all-day comfort for those backcountry missions. Those with skinny ankles and heels will love the use of the ‘J Bar’ sitting on the outside of the liner, around the ankle, which helps to ramp up heel hold.

With a stated shell width of 102 mm, this boot is going to provide comfort to the majority of skiers out there. Although, those with a narrow forefoot may prefer something more in the 98 mm range (as with all ski boots, give them a try before you buy).

Who Is The Full Tilt Ascendant SC For?

It’s been in the pipeline for a long time, but Full Tilt have hit it out the park with their ski touring boot release. Keeping true to their progressive flex, yet providing a decent range of motion, all at a weight you’ll be happy to take on short to medium distance tours in the backcountry. We could see this boot appealing to a huge amount of downhill-focused backcountry skiers out there.

What Is The Full Tilt Ascendant SC Good At?

Charging: 9/10
Progressiveness: 9/10
Touring: 7/10

Topics:

