Why we chose the Full Tilt Ascendant SC: Progressive, beefy, versatile

Flex: 120

Last (mm): 102

Cuff Range: 40° tongue in, 60° sans tongue

BSL: 311 mm (27)

Binding Compatibility: All touring and WTR certified alpine bindings

Weight (per boot): 1,860g

Price: £450

When Full Tilt – a company most notable for their freestyle boots – finally weighed into the ski touring market with the original Ascendant back in 2018, you knew what direction they were going to take the boot: stiff and rowdy, with that classic Full Tilt progressive flex.

The Full Tilt Ascendant SC nails those three characteristics perfectly. Being Sammy Carlson’s pro model, this is a touring boot that puts the majority of its emphasis on the downhill. Aimed at the touring market that spend an equal split of their time within the resort, and beyond the ropes, the Full Tilt Ascendant SC comes in at a weight of 1,860 grams (with a flex rating of 120).

Full Tilt Ascendant SC Build

The Ascendant SC is the stiffest boot in Full Tilt’s freetour range of touring boots. Featuring a removable 10 flex rated tongue, this equates to a flex rating of around 120. And of course, being a Full Tilt boot the majority of the stiffness of the boot is thanks to this tongue. It leaves you with a pretty smooth and progressive flex that starts soft, but stiffens up as you flex deeper into the tongue – giving a punchy response for those who drive their skis from the cuff.

This tongue can be whipped out of the boot as and when you need, for increased touring range of motion (ROM). Pop it in your backpack and you’re left with a claimed ROM of 60° (40° if you leave the tongue in).