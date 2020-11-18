FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review

Why We Chose The FW Catalyst 2L Jacket: Functional, freestyle aesthetic, and recycled materials.

Price: £320

Pronounced “forward,” FW are all about looking to the future and making progressive, smart, decisions that not only take into account tomorrow, but also the day after tomorrow, the day after the day after tomorrow, the day after the day after the day after tomorrow and, well, you get the idea.

The brand, FW will tell you, are, when it’s appropriate, doing this with the environment in mind but they’re also doing it because snow sports enthusiasts in general want outerwear that can really go the distance; outerwear that’s ready for all manner of mountain odysseys, outerwear that screams durability as loudly as it screams functionality. FW are a million miles away from what you might call a ‘wear it for one season, and bin it off’ culture.

“FW are all about looking to the future and making progressive, smart, decisions”

The Catalyst 2L Jacket is a fine example of the vision FW brings to the hills. A technical freestyle fusion, and a real masterclass in combining two worlds in one place, this jacket is streetwear in the streets and practical outerwear in the sheets. And by ‘sheets’, we of course mean snow.

Materials and Insulation

The fabric used here is WPS-2L Ottoman Recycled Yarn (15k waterproof / 10k breathability). Despite being cotton-like in appearance, this two-layer fabric is actually highly technical. It’s incredibly soft to the touch and super durable to boot. Lap after lap after lap, you’ll still be comfortable in this and still be wearing something that has in no way fallen apart like a hay-bale house in a hurricane. Good stuff.

With PFC free DWR, and 100% post-consumer waste recycled nylon yarn, this jacket will certainly tick boxes for the environmentally conscientious amongst you. On the inside of the jacket, there’s a 100% hydrophilic clear membrane that’ll do a job for you and then some.

The PrimaLoft Black Eco Insulation 60G / M2 here is made from 80% post-consumer recycled content.