FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

FW Catalyst 2L Jacket | Review

A fusion of freestyle and functionality, the FW Catalyst is the best of both worlds

Why We Chose The FW Catalyst 2L Jacket: Functional, freestyle aesthetic, and recycled materials.

Price: £320

BUY HERE

Pronounced “forward,” FW are all about looking to the future and making progressive, smart, decisions that not only take into account tomorrow, but also the day after tomorrow, the day after the day after tomorrow, the day after the day after the day after tomorrow and, well, you get the idea. 

The brand, FW will tell you, are, when it’s appropriate, doing this with the environment in mind but they’re also doing it because snow sports enthusiasts in general want outerwear that can really go the distance; outerwear that’s ready for all manner of mountain odysseys, outerwear that screams durability as loudly as it screams functionality. FW are a million miles away from what you might call a ‘wear it for one season, and bin it off’ culture.

“FW are all about looking to the future and making progressive, smart, decisions”

The Catalyst 2L Jacket is a fine example of the vision FW brings to the hills. A technical freestyle fusion, and a real masterclass in combining two worlds in one place, this jacket is streetwear in the streets and practical outerwear in the sheets. And by ‘sheets’, we of course mean snow. 

Materials and Insulation

The fabric used here is WPS-2L Ottoman Recycled Yarn (15k waterproof / 10k breathability). Despite being cotton-like in appearance, this two-layer fabric is actually highly technical. It’s incredibly soft to the touch and super durable to boot. Lap after lap after lap, you’ll still be comfortable in this and still be wearing something that has in no way fallen apart like a hay-bale house in a hurricane. Good stuff.

With PFC free DWR, and 100% post-consumer waste recycled nylon yarn, this jacket will certainly tick boxes for the environmentally conscientious amongst you. On the inside of the jacket, there’s a 100% hydrophilic clear membrane that’ll do a job for you and then some.

The PrimaLoft Black Eco Insulation 60G / M2 here is made from 80% post-consumer recycled content.

Features

With bonded seams, a helmet-compatible hood, removable powder skirt and adjustable hem and cuffs it’s clear the FW Catalyst has been made to keep the crap out. The jacket to pant connection system underlines that sense of a product which has been built to be a fortress against the elements.

On the flip side, there’s some really nice under arm vents here for when you’re working up a sweat on those hot, hot, springtime laps.

If you’re a pocket nerd like us, you’ll be very glad to know that the Catalyst 2L is a bona fide pocket party (and you’re invited). There’s multi-entry hand pockets, chest pockets, and, yes believe it, a sleeve ski pass pocket. Everything’s coming up Milhouse!

The FW Catalyst 2L jacket is available in ‘Slate Black’, ‘Ice Blue’, ‘Alpine Forest’ and ‘Pastel Canyon’. Its modern, stylish, cut will appeal to freeskiers while its real sense of ‘meat-on-the-bones’ practicality means you don’t need to worry about this product being all show and no go.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a stylish ski jacket that’s a bit more practical than your standard ‘too cool for school’ outerwear, look no further than the Catalyst. It’s a merging of freestyle spirit and streetwear fit with high quality materials and functionality. It is, in other words, a way to take care of yourself out there without looking like you care. Talk about living the dream.

It’s not well suited to hardcore, multi-day, backcountry jaunts but it’ll do a decent enough job for you in quick off-piste missions. What’s more, you’ll look rad. And that, right there, is the real quiz.

One final thing, big up FW for donating 1% of their sales to NGOs acting against climate change. We see you, we feel you, we respect you.

You May Also Like

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review

Planks X Woodsy ‘Yeah Baby’ Jacket | Review

Share

Topics:

FW Ski 100 2020/21 ski jackets

Related Articles

Skiing

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review

A classic yet contemporary design, the FW Root 3L has alpine lifestyle written all over it

FW Root 3L Jacket | Review
Skiing

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review

Sustainability is the name of the game when it comes to the PowSlayer’s face fabric

Patagonia PowSlayer Pants | Review
Skiing

Spektrum Templet Essential | Review

The Templet Essentials are an extremely high performing pair of goggles, in a sustainable package

Spektrum Templet Essential Goggles | Review
Skiing

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review

If this is what the future of ski outerwear looks like, we're heading in a very good direction

The North Face Brigandine FutureLight Jacket | Review
Skiing

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review

Everyone’s favourite British ski brand have delivered again with the new Happy Days Anorak

Planks Happy Days Anorak | Review
Skiing

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review

Designed to thrive in the toughest conditions in the world, Helly Hansen have created a seriously bombproof jacket

Helly Hansen Odin Mountain Infinity Shell | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production