FW Manifest Tour 3L Bib Pant | Review

Why We Chose The FW Manifest Tour 3L Bib WPS: Highly breathable, highly waterproof, and very comfortable. Perfect, in other words, for ski touring. They also look cool.

Price: £400

FW, pronounced “forward,” are a brand that really speaks to the idea that if you’re not moving forward you’re standing still. They’re all about looking ahead, and never resting on their laurels. This progressive approach has seen them build up quite a reputation for themselves in the ski outerwear market. The Manifest Tour 3L Bib Pant, which can be paired up with the Manifest Tour 3L Jacket, is a fine example of the stuff the company does so well.

Materials

The fabric used in the FW Manifest Tour 3L Bib Pant is WPS-3L 4Way Stretch Nylon. This fabric has a 20k waterproof rating and a 20k breathability rating, meaning it’s perfectly well suited to getting outside the resort boundaries and into the backcountry deep stuff. Tour by name, by nature – these things will keep the wet out and also, very importantly in the backcountry, let sweat moisture escape when you’re skinning up the hill and pushing yourself physically.

The stretchy nature of the fabric is another reason it’s so good for ski touring in. The last thing you want when you’re moving up and across extreme mountain terrain is a ‘boxed in’ rigid feel to your outerwear. You want your ski outerwear to work with the movement of your body, not against it. With that in mind, you definitely won’t have any problems here.

The face of the fabric used here is 85% nylon and 15% spandex (told you it was stretchy). The membrane is 100% hydrophilic milky membrane and the backing is 20D nylon tricot.

The pants have also been through a DWR treatment.