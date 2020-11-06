Why We Chose The GoPro Max: Unrivalled stability, versatile, the only action camera you’ll need.

Weight: 163g

Price: £104



GoPro released the GoPro Max – their second attempt at a 360 camera – last year, and it promised to be right on the money for action sports fans. Replacing the clunky GoPro Fusion, the new Max has made things easier than ever to edit your 360 footage, and could be the only action camera you’ll need to bring out with you on your next ski trip.

Boasting the option to switch between using the two lenses for full 360 mode, or a single lens for the regular ‘GoPro’ look, the Max offers a huge range of framing options, helping you keep your edits interesting and engaging.

Camera Settings

We’ve been big fans of the use of 360 cameras in action sports in recent years, thanks to the creative options the extremely wide field of view opens up. Similar to the Insta360 One that we reviewed last year, the main selling point of the GoPro Max is of course that 5.7k 360 option.

The 360 field of view comes into its own when you come to edit your footage. When you’re shooting in the 360 degree field of view, you can crop in and frame your shot exactly how you wish in post. Say you’ve got a Max outstretched on a pole as you ski, you’ll be able to adjust the framing in post, making sure that the camera follows you, before flipping around and following your mates.

“This post editing doesn’t take Christopher Nolan levels of production know-how, either”

This post editing doesn’t take Christopher Nolan levels of production know-how, either. It can all be easily achieved through the GoPro app on your phone. Reframes, zooms and even object tracking can all be done from the palm of your hand, allowing you to export the video as a regular 1080p 16:9 resolution video, or even 9:16 if you prefer vertical format video.