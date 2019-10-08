Head Kore 1 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review - Mpora

Share

Skiing

Head Kore 1 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review

Head have created a downhill focused touring boot in the Kore 1

Flex: 130
Last: 102
Cuff Range: 45˚
Forward Lean: 14˚
BSL: 305 mm
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1500g
Price: £550

Website: head.com

Why we chose the Head Kore 1: Downhill power at low weight

You know that when a boot has been stamped with the same “Kore” name as the Kore series of skis from ski manufacturer Head, it’s going to be a burly charger that can take on any type of ski in all conditions. Skimo weight weenies need read no further.

At 1500 grams, the Kore 1 Boot is in the same category as boots as the Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130 and the Dynafit Hoji Free – the brainchild of pro skier and touring boot mastermind Eric Hjorleifson no less. Stiff competition, that’s for sure.

“Everyone’s trying to have a slice out of this 1400 – 1600 gram, 130 flex boot category these days”

Everyone’s trying to have a slice out of this 1400 – 1600 gram, 130 flex boot category these days. And whilst both the Hawx Ultra XTD and Hoji Free have merits in their own rights, the most impressive thing about the Head Kore 1 is the way that it has been built just like a full downhill boot.

Grilflex infused with graphene has been used to create the upper cuff. That graphene material is more commonly known as the strongest material on the planet. It’s extremely elastic and hardwearing, and ideal for ski boot use.

Head have included their “Form Fit” technology into the Kore 1. Basically, this means you’ve got the option to pop these boots into a specific oven (no, not your one at home) and set them around your foot’s shape as it cools. This tech is always appreciated in touring boot technology as it results in a skier getting the optimum fit for them, something which maximises comfort levels on those long days spent moving about in the mountains.

“Head have taken their successful range of downhill boots and slapped a walk mode on it”

Another bit of tech taken from Head’s alpine boot department is that of “Liquid Fit” which injects a liquid paraffin into the heel area of the liner. This paraffin then fills what was previously the empty space frequently found in the heel pockets of boots. Particularly useful for those of us who have skinny heels and find that their ski boots lift (especially in walk mode).

All these features are brought together in a boot that isn’t too far off the performance of a full-on downhill boot. Yes, you’ve got a poor walk mode with limited range of motion but you can be sure these are going to rip on the descent.

You’re going to be looking at this boot if you’re feeling that you’ll be missing your 130 flex overlap downhill boot when looking to convert over to a boot with a walk mode. Head have taken their successful range of downhill boots, slapped a walk mode on it, tech inserts for pin binding use and a Grip Walk sole for when you need to bootpack.

Expert’s Verdict

Head Spokesperson

“Designed to deliver lightweight upward mobility with exceptional downhill performance.

“The graphene infused shells of Kore offer a lightweight freetour boot with the downhill performance of a traditional alpine boot. The ski-hike leaver provides 45° range of motion whilst GripWalk soles help keep you upright.

“DuoFlex Drivers and Smartframe transmit all your energy directly to the ski for better control whilst the Primaloft liner ensures toasty warm feet. LiquidFit is an optional “tune up” to enhance fit, feel and control in the heel and ankle. It can also keep the heel snug and reduce any slip of the heel whilst skinning. Superleggera buckles complete this lightweight yet powerful package.”

You May Also Like

The Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide

Dalbello Lupo 130 C Ski Boot Review

Share

Topics:

Mpora Backcountry Ski Guide 2019/20

Related Articles

Skiing

Volkl Mantra V-Werks| Review

Volkl's classic Mantra shape has gone under the knife to create the Mantra V-Werks

Volkl Mantra V-Werks 2019 – 2020 Ski | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Lab MTN Boot | Review

Salomon long staked their claim in the 1400 gram touring boot category with the S/Lab MTN

Salomon S/Lab MTN 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro Boot | Review

Tecnica a edged closer to the dream boot with a smooth flex at an extremely low weight

Tecnica Zero G Tour Pro 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Salomon S/Lab X-Alp Boot | Review

Salomon have combined a lateral mobility with a frictionless walk mode to create this impressive touring boot

Salomon S/Lab X-Alp 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Skiing

Atomic / Salomon Shift Binding | Review

Pin binding for the uphill, alpine binding to tear up the downhill – this is the Atomic Shift

Atomic / Salomon Shift 2019 – 2020 Binding | Review
Skiing

Scarpa Alien RS Boot | Review

The Scarpa Alien RS is a seriously good boot that sits just under 900 grams

Scarpa Alien RS 2019 – 2020 Boot | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production