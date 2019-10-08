Flex: 130
Last: 102
Cuff Range: 45˚
Forward Lean: 14˚
BSL: 305 mm
Binding Compatibility: All touring bindings
Weight (per boot): 1500g
Price: £550
Website: head.com
Why we chose the Head Kore 1: Downhill power at low weight
You know that when a boot has been stamped with the same “Kore” name as the Kore series of skis from ski manufacturer Head, it’s going to be a burly charger that can take on any type of ski in all conditions. Skimo weight weenies need read no further.
At 1500 grams, the Kore 1 Boot is in the same category as boots as the Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 130 and the Dynafit Hoji Free – the brainchild of pro skier and touring boot mastermind Eric Hjorleifson no less. Stiff competition, that’s for sure.
“Everyone’s trying to have a slice out of this 1400 – 1600 gram, 130 flex boot category these days”
Everyone’s trying to have a slice out of this 1400 – 1600 gram, 130 flex boot category these days. And whilst both the Hawx Ultra XTD and Hoji Free have merits in their own rights, the most impressive thing about the Head Kore 1 is the way that it has been built just like a full downhill boot.
Grilflex infused with graphene has been used to create the upper cuff. That graphene material is more commonly known as the strongest material on the planet. It’s extremely elastic and hardwearing, and ideal for ski boot use.
