Head have included their “Form Fit” technology into the Kore 1. Basically, this means you’ve got the option to pop these boots into a specific oven (no, not your one at home) and set them around your foot’s shape as it cools. This tech is always appreciated in touring boot technology as it results in a skier getting the optimum fit for them, something which maximises comfort levels on those long days spent moving about in the mountains.

“Head have taken their successful range of downhill boots and slapped a walk mode on it”

Another bit of tech taken from Head’s alpine boot department is that of “Liquid Fit” which injects a liquid paraffin into the heel area of the liner. This paraffin then fills what was previously the empty space frequently found in the heel pockets of boots. Particularly useful for those of us who have skinny heels and find that their ski boots lift (especially in walk mode).

All these features are brought together in a boot that isn’t too far off the performance of a full-on downhill boot. Yes, you’ve got a poor walk mode with limited range of motion but you can be sure these are going to rip on the descent.

You’re going to be looking at this boot if you’re feeling that you’ll be missing your 130 flex overlap downhill boot when looking to convert over to a boot with a walk mode. Head have taken their successful range of downhill boots, slapped a walk mode on it, tech inserts for pin binding use and a Grip Walk sole for when you need to bootpack.

Expert’s Verdict

Head Spokesperson

“Designed to deliver lightweight upward mobility with exceptional downhill performance.

“The graphene infused shells of Kore offer a lightweight freetour boot with the downhill performance of a traditional alpine boot. The ski-hike leaver provides 45° range of motion whilst GripWalk soles help keep you upright.

“DuoFlex Drivers and Smartframe transmit all your energy directly to the ski for better control whilst the Primaloft liner ensures toasty warm feet. LiquidFit is an optional “tune up” to enhance fit, feel and control in the heel and ankle. It can also keep the heel snug and reduce any slip of the heel whilst skinning. Superleggera buckles complete this lightweight yet powerful package.”

