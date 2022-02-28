Sam Anthamatten needs little introduction to the freeskiing world. From the Himalaya to his home in Switzerland, Sam has carved his mark on some of the most wild and exposed faces around the world in a signature style only few have mastered.

On top of his skiing exploits, Sam’s also pretty handy (understatement of the century) with his hands on rock, or wielding a pair of ice tools. He’s bagged over 50 ascents of the Matterhorn (including a trip up the imposing north face) and technical routes up Cerro Torre and El Capitan, to name a few.

To put things bluntly, the man’s a mountain sports machine. Having been born and raised in the shadow of the Matterhorn, we were keen to sit down with Sam and get to know how he honed his mountain craft, and what made him choose a path of Mach-10 freeride skiing over, say, a life as a pro climber.

We also couldn’t miss chatting to him about one of the biggest projects he’s been working on recently with fellow Swiss freeskiing legend, Jeremie Heitz. In one of the most anticipated skiing films in history, Sam and Jeremie recently pressed the launch buttons on La Liste 2 – where they skied some far-flung peaks in their classic full-on style. The best bits, the worst bits and where you can catch the film; we got the scoop from the man himself.

Give the interview a watch and, if you’ve not already, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel as we’re dropping more interviews before the end of the season. Like always, if you’ve got any questions, then drop them into the YouTube video below (it helps the algorithm, and all that good stuff).

You May Also Like

Freeride World Tour | Max Palm Sends Another Huge Double Backflip

Pretty Tight | Another Candide Masterpiece