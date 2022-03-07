From phenomenal throwdowns in Olympic and World Cup events, to unique and engaging all-women film segments, women freeskiers are, to us, creating one of the most exciting scenes in freeskiing. Someone at the sharp end of this progression is Swiss Freeride World Tour reigning champion, Elisabeth Gerritzen.

“Eli is at home managing her fear on some of the spiciest terrain in the world”

After spending much of her childhood skiing in the freeride playground that is Verbier, Eli is at home managing her fear on some of the spiciest terrain in the world. She’s mastered the art of cliff hucks and creative line choice to quickly become one of the most formidable forces on the Freeride World Tour, having taken last year’s title in nail-biting fashion at the last top of the tour (and on her home turf) in Verbier.

Coming off the back of that famous title-defining run at Xtreme Verbier, Eli is heading into this season as one of the favourites to take the tour, possibly even at home in Verbier again, having qualified for the finals that take place at the end of the month.

On top of Freeride World Tour events, Eli is also working on some exciting women-led projects that she’s filming throughout winter to help push the narrative in favour of women riders, filmers and photographers in what is, usually, a very male dominated industry.

Eli’s the first to admit that more needs to be done to increase female participation, representation, and all-round gender equality in freeskiing. Eli found time to sit down with us, chat about what it’s like to be brought up skiing in Verbier and, most importantly, raise the issue with women’s participation in the scene.

Give the interview a watch and, if you’ve not already, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel as we’re dropping more interviews until the end of the season. Like always, if you’ve got any questions, then drop them into the YouTube video below.

