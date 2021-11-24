How To Choose The Right Ski Length | The Ski Workshop - Mpora

Share

Skiing

How To Choose The Right Ski Length | The Ski Workshop

Choosing the right ski length is essential. Here's our how to guide

When you know what kind of skiing you want to do you can start to narrow down the models on the market that would suit your needs. The next step to finding the perfect ski is to choose the correct length.

Traditionally people would be skiing on 2 metre plus skis. The longer the ski the more technically superior the shredder was deemed to be. Thankfully, with today’s modern shapes, this is no longer the case. Selecting your length will come down to three factors, your weight, ability and style.

Often people will include height in these factors, or maybe even use it as the main factor, we’ve all heard people measuring from their shoulders, chins, eyebrows, forehead wrinkles and the top wisp of their quiff to get the correct ski length. Work your way through the factors below and you can avoid getting a ski too small and twitchy for your needs or conversely to much of a handful if you oversize. 

Weight

Firstly remember that the skis cannot feel how tall you are. What it can feel is the weight that you apply to the ski. When you’re standing flat on the ski you will begin to flex and compress the camber, lean forwards or back you will begin to flex the tip and the tail.

Someone who weighs 75kg will flex the ski roughly the same no matter if they are 165cm or 180cm tall. As weight increases or decreases so should the length of ski within the category or model. 

Ability

The next thing the skis can feel is your ability. This comes down to how well you can apply techniques or skills to make the ski turn or not. You could stick a world cup skier on a 210cm ski and they would be able to make it look good even if it was towering far above their heads. Similarly they can take a pair of 90cm snowblades and rip turns on those all day.

With increased ability comes the option of sizing up or down depending on what the skier wants to get out of the ski. 

Style

The final thing a ski can feel from its owner is the style they want to ski in. Generally from the weight and ability factors you will have already narrowed the ski choice down so that you can pick the length most suitable and go for that.

Sometimes you will be between lengths so it is good to consider your skiing style. In simple terms the faster you want to go the longer the ski you’ll need. With length comes stability in the form of more support for and aft plus often a longer radius. The other side of this also holds true, if you enjoy turning more than charging you will want a smaller more nimble ski.

The shorter sizes will most likely have a smaller radius resulting in easier turning and a feeling of speed edge to edge.

************

Ready to buy? Check out the latest skis at Surfdome.

Share

Topics:

Gear Skiing The Ski Workshop

Related Articles

Skiing

Beginner Skis | Best For 2022

Want a pair of skis for beginners? Read our guide to the best skis for beginners on the market

The Best Skis For Beginners 2021-2022
Skiing

Ski Hats | Best For 2022

From beanies to bobble hats, this is our guide to the best ski hats for snow season

Best Ski Hats For Winter 2021-2022
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Goggle Lens Colours

Here's our guide to choosing the right ski goggle lens colour

Ski Goggle Lens Colours – How To Choose | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | The Perfect Ski Setup

Here's our guide to getting the perfect ski boot fit

How To Choose A Ski, Boot And Binding Combination | The Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Camber and Rocker Explained

Confused about ski camber and rocker profiles? Here's our guide

Ski Camber and Rocker Explained | Mpora Ski Workshop
Skiing

Before You Buy | Ski Shapes Explained

We explain how the shape of a ski affects its characteristics

Ski Shapes Explained | The Ski Workshop
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production