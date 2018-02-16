Inside the Olympic Village | Team GB Skier Rowan Cheshire Presents 'A Day in the Life' - Mpora

Inside the Olympic Village | Team GB Skier Rowan Cheshire Presents ‘A Day in the Life’

The British halfpipe skier shows viewers inside the athletes village with her latest vlog

Team GB’s Rowan Cheshire has been vlogging her way through the games out here in Pyeongchang, giving viewers an insight into what goes on behind the scenes when you’re an athlete.

In this particular Youtube post Rowan, who will compete in ski halfpipe on Monday, takes viewers through “a day in the life” in the athlete’s village. She takes you on a tour of her room, shows you the kind of food they’re eating for lunch and gives you a bit of insight into the GB Park & Pipe team’s daily routine which involves a bit of stretching, a bit of watching their teammates, and a bit of just relaxing in preparation for their own events.

“Rowan’s last games was cruelly cut short when she had a nasty crash in training in the pipe, leaving her with concussion”

The Pyeongchang games is Rowan’s second Olympics, but her last games was cruelly cut short when she had a nasty crash in training in the pipe, leaving her with concussion and some serious bruises on her face.

Then and now: The image Rowan posted of her injuries in Sochi (L) and looking much happier in Pyeongchang (R). Photo: Twitter/Rowan Cheshire

Rowan is a potential medal contender, having previously won gold in an FIS World Cup event. However post-Sochi several injuries have kept her from training as much as she might like. GB Park & Pipe ski coach Pat Sharples recently told us: “After Sochi there were a lot of complications, as with all concussions.”

“To be honest it was only last winter that we got Rowan back to full fitness and she did the world champs. She came sixth at the world champs but then she injured her ankle.”

That latest setback meant that Rowan apparently only managed about 10 runs in the halfpipe between April and the start of this season – not the ideal training in the run up to an Olympics.

“Yep,” said Pat, “A bit of a tough one, but we’re not writing anything off.”

Thankfully, Rowan seems in good spirits, and if her vlogs are anything to go by she’ll going to be coming out all guns blazing for Monday’s qualifiers. Here’s hoping she smashes it out of the park.

