Team GB’s Rowan Cheshire has been vlogging her way through the games out here in Pyeongchang, giving viewers an insight into what goes on behind the scenes when you’re an athlete.

In this particular Youtube post Rowan, who will compete in ski halfpipe on Monday, takes viewers through “a day in the life” in the athlete’s village. She takes you on a tour of her room, shows you the kind of food they’re eating for lunch and gives you a bit of insight into the GB Park & Pipe team’s daily routine which involves a bit of stretching, a bit of watching their teammates, and a bit of just relaxing in preparation for their own events.

The Pyeongchang games is Rowan’s second Olympics, but her last games was cruelly cut short when she had a nasty crash in training in the pipe, leaving her with concussion and some serious bruises on her face.