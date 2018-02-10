LGBTQ Rights | Skier Gus Kenworthy Calls Out US Vice President Mike Pence - Mpora

LGBTQ Rights | Skier Gus Kenworthy Calls Out US Vice President Mike Pence

The American slopestyle rider had a cheeky dig at Trump's number two last night...

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has taken a pop at America’s Vice President Mike Pence on social media over his stance on LGBTQ rights.

Trump’s number two, who is leading the US delegation here in Pyeonchang, is an evangelical Christian who’s long been an opponent of same sex marriages and has previously opposed laws that would end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the work place.

“I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community. Eat your heart out Pence!”

Kenworthy, who is openly gay, posted a picture of himself at the opening ceremony last night with gay figure skater Adam Rippon, writing: “I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy. Eat your heart out Pence!”

What a boy.

Photo: Instagram Screenshot

Rippon had previously criticized Pence for his rightwing views, and according to a story in USA Today, declined the offer of a meeting to smooth things over before the games.

In a move straight out of his boss’ playbook, Pence took to twitter to claim the reports of a rift with Rippon were “#FAKENEWS”. But Gus and Adam’s gleeful grins as they give him the virtual finger would suggest there’s more to the story than the Vice President is letting on.

Gus Kenworthy is one of the US’ brightest medal hopes in slopestyle skiing, having won a silver in Sochi four years ago. He came out publicly after the last games, and has been a firm advocate of gay rights in action sports ever since.

Follow all the latest new from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang here.

