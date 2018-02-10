Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy has taken a pop at America’s Vice President Mike Pence on social media over his stance on LGBTQ rights.

Trump’s number two, who is leading the US delegation here in Pyeonchang, is an evangelical Christian who’s long been an opponent of same sex marriages and has previously opposed laws that would end discrimination against LGBTQ people in the work place.

“I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community. Eat your heart out Pence!”

Kenworthy, who is openly gay, posted a picture of himself at the opening ceremony last night with gay figure skater Adam Rippon, writing: “I feel incredibly honored to be here in Korea competing for the US and I’m so proud to be representing the LGBTQ community alongside this amazing guy. Eat your heart out Pence!”

What a boy.