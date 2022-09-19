Video Quality

Starting with the standard 4K lens option, Insta360 has named this updated lens the ‘4K Boost’ for a reason as it gives you the option to shoot a 4K image at 25 FPS. Other frame rate options include going up to 50 FPS in 4K and 200 FPS in standard HD. The 360 lens can shoot up to 100 FPS, which is pretty impressive stuff considering the amount of pixels its capturing.

In terms of photo resolutions, you can shoot up to high resolution 8000×6000 in 4:3 and 8000×4500 in 16:9. These images can be captured in either .JPG or .RAW to make full use of editing software.

The App

Now we all know that 360 cams really rely on phone software as the easiest way to reframe and edit all that sweet footage you’ve captured. This has all been made that bit more streamlined on the new One RS thanks to some updated hardware in the core, with 50% faster WiFi transfers from the camera over to your phone.

Once connected, all it takes is for you to open up the app, select the files you want to edit and you’re all done. You can edit them locally on your phone. The only thing we would say, re: this, is to ensure that you’ve got yourself a decent smartphone as it can take up a fair bit of processing power.

The app is extremely intuitive to use and makes reframing the footage a piece of a cake. Just select a point and the framing can stay locked onto that position. Alternatively, select a subject and the framing can track that point through the full 360 field of view. This means you can create some really engaging clips, especially if you’re looking to export to 9:16 for Instagram reels or TikTok.

Other Bits

As is essential with all action cameras, the Insta360 One RS is sporting a waterproof rating up to five metres. Thanks to the 21% bigger 1,445mAh battery unit, you’re also able to capture up to 75 minutes of continuous recording (tested at 4K, 60fps FlowState mode) with both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity for in-app editing and direct file transfer to your mobile.

This all wraps up an extremely capable action camera. The One RS really is an intuitive and versatile bit of tech. What’s more, thanks to the updated processing power and battery life, it’s a total breeze to edit all the footage once you’re looking to put it all together. If you’re looking to update your action camera for the coming winter season then we’d definitely recommend taking a look at this all-new cam. Honestly, it’s kind of like having your own camera crew in your pocket.