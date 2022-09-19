Insta360 One RS Action Camera | Review - Mpora

Insta360 One RS Action Camera | Review

Insta360 update their modular action camera for this season with enhanced resolutions, improved frame rates and increased processing power

Why we chose the Insta360 One RS: Innovative, intuitive, versatile 

Price: £500 (Twin Edition)

Modular actions cams seem to be all the buzz right now. DJI have their Action 2, Insta360 have this OneR series and who knows what GoPro are about to launch in autumn. The idea is pretty simple (yet hard to execute): offer multiple modules that offer different fields of view for different scenarios and shot types. 

How It All Works

Insta360’s move into this side of the action cam world started with the impressive One R, and the updated One RS is sporting pretty much the same design. It’s kind of like a fancy LEGO set, with three main different pieces coming together to create a fully functioning action camera.

“It’s kind of like a fancy LEGO set”

You’ve got a main bottom piece that’s housing the battery unit, then two separate units make up the rest of the body. These two units consist of the main camera part – and this can be changed between a 4K ‘Boost’ or 360 lens and even a large one inch wide angle lens that’s been co-engineered with the camera legends, Leica – and another LCD screen unit that’s also housing the brains of the cam.

This means that you’re able to adapt the way you’re shooting depending on the terrain and style you’re looking to shoot. For example, if you’re skiing a couloir and would like to capture an extremely wide field of view, then you could snap the 360 module on and capture pretty much every pixel surrounding you. Then, once you’re out of the couloir and looking to shoot in a slightly more natural style, you could add on the 4K module to shoot like a normal GoPro. This modularity helps to keep your footage (and edits) looking fresh.

Video Quality

Starting with the standard 4K lens option, Insta360 has named this updated lens the ‘4K Boost’ for a reason as it gives you the option to shoot a 4K image at 25 FPS. Other frame rate options include going up to 50 FPS in 4K and 200 FPS in standard HD. The 360 lens can shoot up to 100 FPS, which is pretty impressive stuff considering the amount of pixels its capturing.

“The 360 lens can shoot up to 100 FPS”

In terms of photo resolutions, you can shoot up to high resolution 8000×6000 in 4:3 and 8000×4500 in 16:9. These images can be captured in either .JPG or .RAW to make full use of editing software.

The App

Now we all know that 360 cams really rely on phone software as the easiest way to reframe and edit all that sweet footage you’ve captured. This has all been made that bit more streamlined on the new One RS thanks to some updated hardware in the core, with 50% faster WiFi transfers from the camera over to your phone.

Once connected, all it takes is for you to open up the app, select the files you want to edit and you’re all done. You can edit them locally on your phone. The only thing we would say, re: this, is to ensure that you’ve got yourself a decent smartphone as it can take up a fair bit of processing power.

The app is extremely intuitive to use and makes reframing the footage a piece of a cake. Just select a point and the framing can stay locked onto that position. Alternatively, select a subject and the framing can track that point through the full 360 field of view. This means you can create some really engaging clips, especially if you’re looking to export to 9:16 for Instagram reels or TikTok.

Other Bits

As is essential with all action cameras, the Insta360 One RS is sporting a waterproof rating up to five metres. Thanks to the 21% bigger 1,445mAh battery unit, you’re also able to capture up to 75 minutes of continuous recording (tested at 4K, 60fps FlowState mode) with both Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity for in-app editing and direct file transfer to your mobile.

“It’s kind of like having your own camera crew in your pocket”

This all wraps up an extremely capable action camera. The One RS really is an intuitive and versatile bit of tech. What’s more, thanks to the updated processing power and battery life, it’s a total breeze to edit all the footage once you’re looking to put it all together. If you’re looking to update your action camera for the coming winter season then we’d definitely recommend taking a look at this all-new cam. Honestly, it’s kind of like having your own camera crew in your pocket.

