Why we chose the Insta360 One RS: Innovative, intuitive, versatile
Price: £500 (Twin Edition)
Modular actions cams seem to be all the buzz right now. DJI have their Action 2, Insta360 have this OneR series and who knows what GoPro are about to launch in autumn. The idea is pretty simple (yet hard to execute): offer multiple modules that offer different fields of view for different scenarios and shot types.
How It All Works
Insta360’s move into this side of the action cam world started with the impressive One R, and the updated One RS is sporting pretty much the same design. It’s kind of like a fancy LEGO set, with three main different pieces coming together to create a fully functioning action camera.
You’ve got a main bottom piece that’s housing the battery unit, then two separate units make up the rest of the body. These two units consist of the main camera part – and this can be changed between a 4K ‘Boost’ or 360 lens and even a large one inch wide angle lens that’s been co-engineered with the camera legends, Leica – and another LCD screen unit that’s also housing the brains of the cam.
This means that you’re able to adapt the way you’re shooting depending on the terrain and style you’re looking to shoot. For example, if you’re skiing a couloir and would like to capture an extremely wide field of view, then you could snap the 360 module on and capture pretty much every pixel surrounding you. Then, once you’re out of the couloir and looking to shoot in a slightly more natural style, you could add on the 4K module to shoot like a normal GoPro. This modularity helps to keep your footage (and edits) looking fresh.
