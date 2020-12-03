Insta360 released the Insta 360 One R – their all new modular 360 camera – earlier in the year, and it promised to be right on the money for most action sports fans.

Boasting the option to change between a standard 4K wide angle and a full 360 degree lens, plus the ability to go yet further on the video quality front with a whopping 1” sensor option. This novel way of building an action camera has proven to be a real winner.

We’ve been out with this new action camera, from skiing in the Highlands of Scotland, to trail running in the Lakes. Could it be the only camera you need? We reckon it could be.

It’s Just Like Lego

So first thing to note is of course the ingenious modular design of the Insta360. The battery, LCD screen and lens itself are all separate pieces that can be snapped into each other to create the full camera. This allows you to chop and change exactly how you like running your action cam.

“Being able to go out with one action cam, but two totally different shooting modes has been great”

Are you a vlogger who likes to look at your framing as you chat to the camera? Well, flip the LCD screen section around, and job done, the screen’s facing you. Fancy rocking the wide angle lens instead of a 360 degree field of view? Well, again, just snap on the wide angle lens and bob’s your uncle, you’ve now essentially got yourself a GoPro.

We can’t stress enough that this is a huge selling point of the Insta360. Being able to go out with one action cam, but two totally different shooting modes has been great. It’s so important to be able to change up your framing and shot while shooting action sports – and this building blocks approach allows exactly that.