Take a look through his Instagram, and it quickly becomes clear he’s just a normal 20 something who’s found himself doing that he loves. In fact, scrolling through Woodsy’s photos isn’t too different to scrolling through those of any young bloke that’s found themselves in love with action sports – assuming you overlook the occasional X Games invite and the fact he looks a touch more chiseled when skydiving in his pants than your pizza-loving pals.

“PULL QUOTE”

Woodsy doesn’t just stick to the skis. He started out on a skateboard, and also loves a surf, mountain biking, and even sky diving, although he doesn’t do all of these in just his pants

It’s not uncommon for British snowsports athletes to find their way to the slopes in unusual circumstances, owing to the fact that opportunities to ski mountains in the UK are limited to say the least. For Woodsy, there was no natura link to skiing.

None of his family or friends had an interest in the sport. It just so happened that Ski Village – now destroyed by a fire – was just up the road from the skatepark he used to ride at. Of course, he’s come a long way since those first snowplough turns on the dendix ‘carpet of death’ in Sheffield.