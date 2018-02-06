Main photograph by Tommy Pyatt/GB Park and Pipe,
British Olympic skier, James ‘Woodsy’ Woods is the most successful ever freestyle plaksman this island has ever produced. His creaking trophy cabinet contains medals – many of them gold – from the very pinnacle of world’s freestyle skiing competitions, from FIS World Cups to X-Games, and many more in between.
He currently sits fourth in the FIS world rankings for Ski Slopestyle, and represents one of Great Britain’s best medal chances at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. In virtually any other sport, Woods would be a pampered primadona, hermetically sealed from the rest of the world, save for the occasional photo of him draped over a sports car. But not Woodsy.
