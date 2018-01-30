What Is Slopestyle? | Winter Olympic Event Guide For PyeongChang 2018

Both the skiing and snowboarding versions of Slopestyle became Olympic events for the first time at Sochi 2014, meaning that PyeongChang 2018 will be only the second time in history that the discipline has featured at this level.

The reigning Olympic champions in the Slopestyle Skiing are Team USA’s Joss Christensen, for the men’s event, and Canadian Dara Howell, in the women’s. Sage Kotsenburg and Jamie Anderson, both Team USA athletes, are the reigning Olympic champions in the snowboarding format. Famously, from a British perspective at least, Jenny Jones’ 2014 Slopestyle bronze was GB’s first ever Olympic medal on snow.

Slopestyle involves athletes taking it in turns to go down a course consisting of obstacles such as rails, jumps, and various other terrain park features. Points are scored for originality, amplitude, and the quality of the tricks. Slopestyle tricks fall into four categories: spins, grinds, grabs and flips.

Pictured: A snowboarder hits the kind of rail that feature regularly in slopestyle events. Photo via Getty Images.

Twin-tip skis in skiing have made it possible for skiers to land backwards, and have consequently opened up that world to a much wider array of trick options. The discipline of Slopestyle can trace its roots back to action sports such as skateboarding and BMX.

The other freestyle skiing and snowboarding events that feature at the Winter Olympics are moguls, big air, halfpipe and ski cross/boarder cross.

How Do You Win At Slopestyle?

Competitors are judged on the height of their jumps (amplitude), the difficulty of the tricks, how well the athletes perform their tricks and the package as a whole. This includes, as the event’s name suggests, the skier or snowboarder’s style down the course. The athletes who stand the best chance of winning are usually the ones who execute the hardest tricks with clean landings. New tricks often score highly because of their perceived difficulty.