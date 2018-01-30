What Is Slopestyle? | Winter Olympic Event Guide For PyeongChang 2018 - Mpora

Snowboarding

What Is Slopestyle? | Winter Olympic Event Guide For PyeongChang 2018

Slopestyle explained. What is it? How do you win at it? When's it on at the Olympics? All the questions.

Both the skiing and snowboarding versions of Slopestyle became Olympic events for the first time at Sochi 2014, meaning that PyeongChang 2018 will be only the second time in history that the discipline has featured at this level.

The reigning Olympic champions in the Slopestyle Skiing are Team USA’s Joss Christensen, for the men’s event, and Canadian Dara Howell, in the women’s. Sage Kotsenburg and Jamie Anderson, both Team USA athletes, are the reigning Olympic champions in the snowboarding format. Famously, from a British perspective at least, Jenny Jones’ 2014 Slopestyle bronze was GB’s first ever Olympic medal on snow.

Slopestyle involves athletes taking it in turns to go down a course consisting of obstacles such as rails, jumps, and various other terrain park features. Points are scored for originality, amplitude, and the quality of the tricks. Slopestyle tricks fall into four categories: spins, grinds, grabs and flips.

Pictured: A snowboarder hits the kind of rail that feature regularly in slopestyle events. Photo via Getty Images.

Twin-tip skis in skiing have made it possible for skiers to land backwards, and have consequently opened up that world to a much wider array of trick options. The discipline of Slopestyle can trace its roots back to action sports such as skateboarding and BMX.

The other freestyle skiing and snowboarding events that feature at the Winter Olympics are moguls, big air, halfpipe and ski cross/boarder cross.

How Do You Win At Slopestyle?

Competitors are judged on the height of their jumps (amplitude), the difficulty of the tricks, how well the athletes perform their tricks and the package as a whole. This includes, as the event’s name suggests, the skier or snowboarder’s style down the course. The athletes who stand the best chance of winning are usually the ones who execute the hardest tricks with clean landings. New tricks often score highly because of their perceived difficulty.

Slopestyle Course At PyeongChang 2018

Pictured: An overview of the PyeongChang 2018 Slopestyle Course (the Bokwang Snowpark).

The PyeongChang 2018 Slopestyle Course has been a hot topic of discussion since the plans for it were unveiled in November 2017. From a distance, it looks like your standard three rail sections followed by three kicker sections fare but on closer inspection it’s clear that it’s a far more complicated, and creativity-inducing, course than we’re used to. It’s got a lot of people excited. Including us.

For a brief lowdown on the course, see the pictures and captions below. For something a bit more in-depth, be sure to check out this PyeongChang 2018 Slopestyle Course analysis over on OnBoard.

Pictured: The place where it all begins. The very start of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Slopestyle course.
Pictured: Variety is the spice of life, and the core principle of this slopestyle course’s second part.
Pictured: The PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle course throws a skate bowl into the mix (because why the hell not).
Pictured: The bit where the PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle course gets extremely peace, love, understanding.
Pictured: These skewed take-offs on the course should result in some unconventional spins.
Pictured: Decisions, decisions, decisions on the PyeongChang 2018 slopestyle course.
Pictured: The big-booter little-booter combination favoured by Harry Redknapp during his Crouch and Defoe days.

The Language of Slopestyle

If you’re new to Slopestyle, chances are you’ll hear a lot of words and phrases you’re not familiar with. Common names for grabs, for example, include mute, indy, nose, lien, melon, stalefish and tail. In the case of grabs, the location of the grab, and which hand is used to make it, dictates the type of grab it is.

You’ll no doubt here a lot of numbers tossed out by the commentators during the heat of competition. These numbers, very often, will refer to the spin rotations of the athletes – measured in degrees (rather than number of rotations – in case the idea of a skier spinning 180 times off the back of a single kicker is making your head hurt). 180, 360, 540, 720, 900, 1080, 1260, 1440, and 1620 are the digits to listen out for. Sometimes, these are shortened to just the first number. For example, athletes may land a “backside 9.”

Screenshot via YouTube (Team GB Channel). Pictured: Team GB’s Jenny Jones on her bronze medal run at Sochi 2014.

Corks might bring to mind those two bottles of fizz that you’ve been holding back for a special occasion, but in Slopestyle they refer to spins that are off-axis which orientate the rider sideways or upside-down with their head and shoulders dropping below the level of their feet. Corks are a key weapon in the arsenal of snowboarders and skiers competing in this event.

Flips, in their most basic form, occur along the athlete’s vertical axis (imagine a line running from toe to head – that’s the vert axis). Anyway, a successful double back-flip, for example, involves two complete backward rotations through the vertical axis.

The frontside/backside stuff is easy to remember. If the rider has their back to the direction of travel on take-off, this is backside. Chest forward on take-off is frontside.

The Route To The Final

Screenshot via YouTube (Olympic Channel). Pictured: Joss Christensen at Sochi 2014.

To get to the final, 30-32 competitors will serve up two runs. The best scoring of these two runs is the athlete’s final score. In the men’s ski format at the Sochi games of 2014, the top 12 skiers qualified for a final two runs. The skier with the highest scoring run, out of the final two runs, was awarded the gold medal. In the men’s event, this was Joss Christensen with a ‘Best Score’ of 95.8.

In the men’s snowboarding version of the event at Sochi 2014, the top eight qualified for the final with an additional four finalists coming through a semi-final heat. Billy Morgan, of Team GB, qualified for the final in Sochi via the semi-final route.

When Is It On?

The PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics are to be televised on the BBC. Slopestyle for snowboarding is scheduled to take place between the 10th and 12th of February. The skiing version of this event is scheduled to take place over the 17th and 18th of February.

