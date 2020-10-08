Why we chose the K2 Disruption 82 Ti: Damp, energetic, fun
Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184
Sidecut (mm): 125-82-111
Radius: 18.4
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber
Price: £725
As much as we here at Mpora love to head out beyond the resort boundaries, we’ve also got a lot of time for arcing clean lines at high-speeds on fresh groomers – and these, the K2 Disruption 82 Ti, are designed for this exact purpose.
Packing a traditional mount location, minimal rocker and tapering, and a sheet of titanal, the Disruption comes with a bucket load of energy and edge hold. While this classic design could create a demanding ride for some, these skis are begging to be driven at high speeds by advanced to expert skiers. Read on if you reckon you’re up to the task.
K2 Disruption 82 Ti Build
This race-inspired spirit is thanks to a few clever constructional methods from K2. First up is the use of a Ti I-Beam; a sheet of tapered titanal that runs for the length of the ski, and which adds the classic power transmission and stability for skiers willing to arc the ski as they turn.
