Sitting between this titanal layer and the core is what K2 calls Dark Matter Dampening (DMD). DMD is a rubber and carbon dampening material that work together to reduce the high frequency vibrations that the titanal layer simply cannot dampen out. This results in notably less chatter and, therefore, more precision and control on the hard stuff.

The Disruption 82 Ti, unsurprisingly, features a full sidewall around the whole length of the ski. K2’s Powerwall further enhances the power created from a sidewall by adopting an oversized ABS sidewall directly underfoot (exactly where you want direct energy transmission). All of which unsurprisingly results in a stout flex. In short, get these puppies locked in a turn and they’ll reward you with a shocking amount of energy.

“It’s the piste these skis were designed for and it’s there that they absolutely kill it”

There’s only one way to shape a ski that’ll suit this hard man build: minimal tip rocker, ample camber and a 18.4m metre radius. This results in a ski that’s most at home laying trenches on groomers and blasting through heavily chopped up powder.

Who Is The K2 Disruption 82 Ti For?

Skis that are a tonne of fun on the corduroy has become a big focus of many brands for the 20/21 winter season. K2 have nailed the execution of this trend with the Disruption 82 TI.

This ski thrives within the resort boundaries, where the stiff flex and direct power transfer is most suited to advanced – expert skiers. Being an 82 waist, there’s nothing to say you can’t take these off the side of the piste – the titanium build and low rocker will love blasting through chopped up snow. That being said, it’s the piste these skis were designed for and it’s there that they absolutely kill it.

What Is The K2 Disruption 82 Ti Good At?

Carving: 9/10

Dampness: 8/10

Power: 9/10

You May Also Like

DPS Pagoda Piste 90 RP Ski 2020 – 2021 | Review

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review