Black Diamond Cirque 84 Skis 2020 – 2021 | Review

The Black Diamond Cirque 84 radiates confidence on the up and down, thanks to its nifty construction

Why we chose the Black Diamond Cirque 84: Lightweight, efficient, precise 

Lengths (cm): 157, 164, 171, 178
Sidecut (mm): 117-84-105 (178 cm)
Radius: 20.5m (178 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1,100g
Price: €600

Ski mountaineering has seen a remarkable rise in recent years. This is partly thanks to the likes of Killian Jornet showing us what can be done on two spindly planks and pair of carbon boots, and partly due to recent technological advancements that make the sport more accessible (easy) for the general punter.

With an increase in supply, comes an increase in demand, with more and more brands looking to turn their craft to this new trend in the ski industry. These skis, the Black Diamond Cirque 84, are a great example of that – an extremely well designed pair of ski mountaineering planks that aren’t just a breeze on the way up but a blitz on the way down too.

“An extremely well designed pair of ski mountaineering planks that aren’t just a breeze on the way up but a blitz on the way down too”

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Build

So first up, being a ski mountaineering ski, let’s talk about weight. 2,200grams for a pair of these puppies. That’s 1,100 grams per ski – pretty phenomenal considering this ski is built around a 84 cm platform, with some impressive downhill characteristics to boot. How have Black Diamond managed this? Well, unsurprisingly, they’ve got a lot of carbon to thank for that.

The Cirque 84 features a laminate of ultralight prepreg carbon that sits above an equally ultralightweight paulownia wood core. Prepreg carbon just means that the carbon laminate has already been pre-impregnated with an optimum epoxy resin-to-fiber ratio, so doesn’t require any excess epoxy lathered over it during the construction. This reduces the weight of the ski. This pairing is commonly seen from independent ski manufacturer DPS, and it’s great to see these technologies filter down to the mainstream.

All of the above results in a pretty smooth flex, something that’s surprising when you’re more familiar with the noodly flex of more traditional ski mountaineering planks. With this flex in mind, these skis are going to want a capable pilot steering them.

As with any touring ski, the combination of a responsive flex and extremely lightweight build is a recipe for a ski deflection nightmare. Stay on the front of these skis though, with an athletic posture while you’re at it, and you’ll be able to steer them through all kinds of mank. 

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Shaping

Black Diamond have sweetly blended this flex with rocker in the tips and a little in the tail, to help keep things manoeuvrable in the exact tight spots where this ski is going to thrive: steep couloirs. As you’d expect from a skimo ski, you’ve also got yourself 3 mm of camber, that’ll help bite into the scratchiest of slopes (particularly with the precision of that carbon laminate).

A final thing to note on the shaping is the typical skin notches cut out of the tip and tail of the ski. This is for quick and efficient skin removal / application.

Who Is The Black Diamond Cirque 84 For?

When you blend that manoeuvrability with an extremely low swing weight, you’ve got yourself a pair of skis that’s going to thrive in steep, exposed, high-consequence lines where you’ll sure as hell be thankful to have a pair of lightweight planks clipped to your feet for nimble jump turns.

The Black Diamond Cirque 84s are also suited to those who don’t seek out the edge of your seat ski mountaineering terrain. These skis would be a great fitness pair of skis, for those who like the slightly more stress-free activity of skiing uphill within the resort boundaries.

If you’ve never clicked into a pair of ski mountaineering skis before then you’re going to love the uphill efficiency the Cirque 84 provides, particularly when its paired with a lightweight touring boot / binding combination such as the Dalbello Quantum Asolo Factory and Plum Pika. We make that one less excuse to carry on the ascents.

What Is The Black Diamond Cirque 84’s Good At?

Touring: 9/10
Steeps: 8/10
Weight: 8/10

