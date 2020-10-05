Why we chose the Black Diamond Cirque 84: Lightweight, efficient, precise

Lengths (cm): 157, 164, 171, 178

Sidecut (mm): 117-84-105 (178 cm)

Radius: 20.5m (178 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1,100g

Price: €600

Ski mountaineering has seen a remarkable rise in recent years. This is partly thanks to the likes of Killian Jornet showing us what can be done on two spindly planks and pair of carbon boots, and partly due to recent technological advancements that make the sport more accessible (easy) for the general punter.

With an increase in supply, comes an increase in demand, with more and more brands looking to turn their craft to this new trend in the ski industry. These skis, the Black Diamond Cirque 84, are a great example of that – an extremely well designed pair of ski mountaineering planks that aren’t just a breeze on the way up but a blitz on the way down too.

Black Diamond Cirque 84 Build

So first up, being a ski mountaineering ski, let’s talk about weight. 2,200grams for a pair of these puppies. That’s 1,100 grams per ski – pretty phenomenal considering this ski is built around a 84 cm platform, with some impressive downhill characteristics to boot. How have Black Diamond managed this? Well, unsurprisingly, they’ve got a lot of carbon to thank for that.

The Cirque 84 features a laminate of ultralight prepreg carbon that sits above an equally ultralightweight paulownia wood core. Prepreg carbon just means that the carbon laminate has already been pre-impregnated with an optimum epoxy resin-to-fiber ratio, so doesn’t require any excess epoxy lathered over it during the construction. This reduces the weight of the ski. This pairing is commonly seen from independent ski manufacturer DPS, and it’s great to see these technologies filter down to the mainstream.