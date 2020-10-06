Why we chose the K2 Mindbender 99 Ti: Damp, powerful, charger

Lengths (cm): 170,177,184,191

Sidecut (mm): 138-99-123 (184 cm)

Radius: 18m (184 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 2000g

Price: £TBC

Another new series for K2 in 2020 is the Mindbender range. This, the Mindbender 99 Ti, sits slap bang in the middle of this range; offering a good deal of versatility across the mountain.

Coming in at 2,000 grams for the 184cm length, you’ll quickly realise who the 99 mm waisted Mindbender is aimed towards; those who like it fast and directional. These skis won’t be for those who like to keep things slow and steady. Capable skiers should read on though, as these planks are an absolute blast if you know what you’re doing.

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti Build

The entire Mindbender range features two different builds: those that are tagged with ‘Ti’ in their name have been built with a titanium layer sitting above the wood core, whereas those tagged with a ‘C’ instead use the same ‘Carbon Spectral Braid’ that features on the Reckoner 102 (for a slightly less demanding ride).

As you can see, these make use of the titanium layer. The layer is cut into a Y shape, to not only save a little weight but to help direct energy where it’s needed most. From the tip, the titanium layer covers both edges, with a small section of the midsection exposed; before spanning the full width underfoot, then tapering as it reaches close to the tail.