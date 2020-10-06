K2 Mindbender 99 Ti 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti 2020 – 2021 | Review

Minds will be bent from the power and stability the K2 Mindbender 99 Ti kicks out

Why we chose the K2 Mindbender 99 Ti: Damp, powerful, charger 

Lengths (cm): 170,177,184,191
Sidecut (mm): 138-99-123 (184 cm)
Radius: 18m (184 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2000g
Price: £TBC

Another new series for K2 in 2020 is the Mindbender range. This, the Mindbender 99 Ti, sits slap bang in the middle of this range; offering a good deal of versatility across the mountain.

Coming in at 2,000 grams for the 184cm length, you’ll quickly realise who the 99 mm waisted Mindbender is aimed towards; those who like it fast and directional. These skis won’t be for those who like to keep things slow and steady. Capable skiers should read on though, as these planks are an absolute blast if you know what you’re doing.

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti Build

The entire Mindbender range features two different builds: those that are tagged with ‘Ti’ in their name have been built with a titanium layer sitting above the wood core, whereas those tagged with a ‘C’ instead use the same ‘Carbon Spectral Braid’ that features on the Reckoner 102 (for a slightly less demanding ride).

As you can see, these make use of the titanium layer. The layer is cut into a Y shape, to not only save a little weight but to help direct energy where it’s needed most. From the tip, the titanium layer covers both edges, with a small section of the midsection exposed; before spanning the full width underfoot, then tapering as it reaches close to the tail.

“These planks are an absolute blast if you know what you’re doing”

This construction is nothing new. In fact, it’s a tried and tested method to bring true power to the ski without making it handle like a boat as a result. It’s also been used to great effect on the all-new Volkl Katana 108.

K2 Mindbender 99 Ti Shaping

On the side of the shaping, there’s nothing surprising here – given the metal build. A fairly moderate use of 4 mm of camber underfoot, is paired with tip rocker and very slight tail rocker to create a ski that’s happy being rolled onto an edge, and remain locked in there for the length of the turn.

The skis do feature a touch of taper both in the tips and tails, giving them manoeuvrability in the soft stuff but we’re happy to see K2 haven’t gone overboard with the tapering – a ski this width and weight deserves as much edge as possible for high speed trench laying.

This combination of a touch of tail taper and rocker does help when you wish to release the tails, but if you’re after a looser ride then there is of course the fantastic K2 Reckoner 102.

Who Is The K2 Mindbender 99 Ti For?

In the right hands, metal skis of this weight are an absolute joy to pilot, with qualities such as damp, precise and energetic frequently often being attributed to them (this is exactly the case with the Mindbender 99 Ti).

If you place a lot of value on stability at speed, high-end performance and are happy driving these skis from the tips for the entire day, then you’re going to be rewarded with one of the highest performing skis in this category –we’ve certainly been blown away by how versatile the K2 Mindbender 99Ti has been across the entire mountain.

What Is The K2 Mindbender 99 Ti Good At?

Carving: 8/10
Dampening: 9/10
Energy: 8/10

