Why we chose the K2 Poacher: Classic, powerful, gold medal winning

Lengths (cm): 163, 170, 177, 184

Sidecut (mm): 124 / 96 / 118 (184cm)

Radius: 19m (184 cm)

Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker

Weight (per ski): 2,152g (184cm)

Price: £435 / €500 / $500

K2 launched their first Poacher onto the scene in 2016 as their leading factory team men’s freestyle ski. By 2019, almost every guy in my local park crew donned a pair of Poachers. And to attest to their unwaveringly loyal fan base, in 2021 these same skiers still shred the Poachers, having simply retired their older models for the newer version of their tried-and-tested ski steed.

Now in its sixth generation, the Poacher remains pretty much unchanged thanks to a design that athletes and freestyle enthusiasts alike swear by. Only the consistently bold top sheet variations seem to cause controversy. From X-Games podiums to urban shoots and everything in between (including your local park crew), the Poacher leaves its mark loud and clear.

K2 Poacher Build

This is no flimsy park ski. Thanks to K2’s Twin Tech full sidewalls and reinforced topsheet, the Poacher withstands serious impact. Added to its impressive durability, an Aspen and Fir core construction, with additional carbon stringers woven throughout, makes for a stiff, energetic, and damp ski.

Plenty park skis attempt to minimise swing weight for ease of stunts, but the Poacher is unapologetically burly. The downside here is that spin to win, with 2kg of ski under each foot, isn’t necessarily easy; so the Poacher is certainly best suited to those who prefer a bit of beefiness underfoot. But the upsides of the Poacher’s robustness are its greatest strengths; sturdiness on large kickers and hefty landings, reliability at high-speeds, strong edge-hold, plentiful chatter-absorption, and near-indestructibility on rails and concrete.